Myles Turner’s hilarious Knicks jab gets Caitlin Clark's seal of approval

Myles Turner didn’t hold back when taking a few jabs at the New York Knicks after helping the Indiana Pacers eliminate them in six games to secure a trip to the NBA Finals, where they’ll face the OKC Thunder.
In an Instagram post, Turner shared a clip from Family Guy featuring Glenn Quagmire joking that betting on the Knicks is a sure way to lose money.
Among those who liked the post? Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, who’s been all-in on supporting the Pacers throughout their dramatic playoff run.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Turner has been instrumental in the Pacers’ postseason success. Against New York, he posted averages of 13.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.
He scored in double digits in five of the six games and remained a steady interior presence, even with his three-point shot not falling as usual. In Game 6, he tallied 14 points, five rebounds, a steal and a block in 31 minutes.
Turner has notched two 23-point outings in the playoffs — one in the opening round against the Bucks, and another in the second round versus the Cavaliers.
Now, with the Pacers heading to OKC for the Finals, Turner is gearing up to battle a frontcourt anchored by Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren.
Myles Turner shows Indiana love after clinching Finals berth
Aside from poking fun at the Knicks, Myles Turner has also been vocal about his deep appreciation for Indiana since clinching the East.
"Y'all been rocking me for 10 years now, man," Turner said. "I got nothing but love and respect for this city, this team, this organization. But we got four more, baby. We got four more to bring it home, man."
Myles Turner, drafted by the Pacers in 2015, has seen the franchise through multiple eras — from Paul George to Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis, and now Tyrese Haliburton.
"This team thrives in adversity," Turner said. "I think that, honestly, this city thrives in adversity, man. People who are constantly overlooked. People don't look at us. People don't watch us play.
"But man, we're resilient. That's what this group is all about. We gotta keep fighting, man. We gotta keep fighting."
With his two-year, $40.9 million contract expiring this offseason, Turner is set to hit unrestricted free agency.
New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.