"Nah us Mavs fans don't need the Swifties" - Mark Cuban suggesting Taylor Swift to 'break up' with Travis Kelce has NBA fans reacting hilariously

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban recently weighed in on the saga of Kansas City Chiefs tigh end Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift. During his guest appearance on ESPN's First Take, Cuban took advantage of the opportunity and sent out a message to the 13-time Grammy award winner.

The singer was seen watching the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears recently. However, not everyone is rooting for Swift and Kelce as Cuban comically tried to end whatever the two have going on.

"Taylor, sorry if you're listening Travis. Break up with him, I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I gotchu," Cuban said.

Fans saw Cuban's hilarious bid for the Mavs players and weren't really encouraged by it. Most of them were reluctant about what could happen if the singer did date a player for the Dallas team. It resulted in a flock of massive reactions from fans as they tried to prevent it from happening on X.

Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

One has to recognize Cuban's dedication to his team and players. Still, we'll have to wait on the official announcement of Kelce and Swift about their relationship.

Mark Cuban thinks Elon Musk is his own worst enemy

Billionaire Elon Musk acquired X (formerly known as Twitter) in April 2022 and made major changes to the social media platform. Many users have been adamant about the recent changes, but Musk has been firm with most of what he's done to the site.

His fellow billionaire, Mark Cuban, shared his thoughts on what the social media platform has become. Cuban believes that Musk has done some "genius" with some of the slight changes and has been "pleasantly surprised" with a few of the minor changes.

"While the features fail every now and then, like any technology platform, I think Discover is much better," Cuban said. "I think he’s on the right track to make it a good business."

However, Cuban believes that the person who's likely to make a major mistake on the platform that could result in a major setback is Musk himself.

"He’s his own worst enemy. It’s his platform. He gets to do whatever he wants... [Musk] really has got a unique chance to do some really incredible things with it if he can get out of his own way."

Also read: Despite accumulating over $4,000,000 in fines from NBA, Mark Cuban boldly takes another shot at officiating