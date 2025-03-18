"Nasty a** Madison Square Garden's courtside food": Comedian Michael Blackson clowns Tracy Morgan's vomit scare

Tracy Morgan received some gentle ribbing from fellow comedian Michael Blackson after he was taken out of Madison Square Garden on Monday night. Morgan had an episode while attending the New York Knicks game against the Miami Heat, and threw up onto the court.

Ad

Morgan is a globally recognized comedian and an avid Knicks fan. He, along with director Spike Lee, are mainstays at Knicks games as they support their team and enjoy Madison Square Garden.

Michael Blackson is one of Morgan's friends and is known for taking light-hearted shots at his peers during their less-than-perfect moments on camera.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In an Instagram story he posted early on Tuesday morning, Micheal Blackson shared his opinion on what happened to Tracy Morgan Monday night. He jokingly called out the food at Madison Square Garden, claiming that it was the concessions that caused Morgan to vomit during the game.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Blackson called out the food at Madison Square Garden.

"It was probably that nasty a** Madison square garden's courtside food," said Blackson about Morgan's episode.

Ad

Tracy Morgan gave the pop culture world a scare on Monday night, and he was taken to a nearby hospital. Morgan posted to Instagram on Tuesday morning, telling his fans that his incident was caused by food poisoning.

According to him and his doctors, Morgan is expected to make a full recovery and he even joked that his team is undefeated when he vomits on the court.

Tracy Morgan's support for the Knicks hasn't wavered

Tracy Morgan might have had a bad night at the Knick's game on Monday, but that won't stop him from backing the team as they prepare for another postseason run.

Ad

Morgan, along with Spike Lee, Fat Joe and other celebrities, have backed the Knicks throughout the last couple of decades as they have struggled and rebuilt their roster over the years.

When talking to MSG Networks about the team, Morgan applauded the players who have represented the New York Knicks, as well as the fans who have stuck with the team.

"...it's New York fans, we're different from everybody else man," said Morgan when asked about what makes Knicks fans so passionate. "We love our team."

Ad

Morgan and other Knicks fans have been rewarded for riding with the team for so long as New York is enjoying another excellent season with the efforts of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Knicks should have home-court advantage at least one playoff series later this year, and Knicks fans are sure to pack Madison Square Garden to back their team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback