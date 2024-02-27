NBA 2024 playoff picture: Where do the Dallas Mavericks stand after loss to Indiana Pacers? (February 25)

The Dallas Mavericks were the heavy favorites when they faced the Indiana Pacers last Sunday on the road. However, instead of extending their impressive seven-game win streak, they ran smack into a brick wall at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Dallas stood toe to toe against the Pacers before Indiana waxed hot in the fourth quarter to rout the Mavericks.

Despite Luka Doncic and Kryrie Irving combining for 62 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists, the Mavericks fell 133-111 against the Pacers, behind Myles Turner's 33 points. Five other Pacers chipped in double-figure efforts to complete the impressive win against one of the hottest teams in the Western Conference.

The loss dropped Doncic and company to a 33-24 record which is good for eigth spot in the ultra-competitive West. Indiana, meanwhile, improved to 33-25, good for sixth in the East.

Can the Mavericks hold on to the eighth spot in the West?

So where the do the Mavericks stand now in the playoffs picture after their huge loss to the Pacers? The Mavericks remain in contention for a spot in the postseason as long as Doncic and Irving deliver. However, they would need help and consistency from other players too, especially on the road.

Dallas' four game road trip started on the wrong foot. They Mavericks will face the young but strong Cleveland Cavaliers next, who are 19-10 at home. The Mavericks, on the other hand, are 15-11 on the road and 7-3 on their last 10 games.

Dallas will have to be more consistent, both on the road and also at home. The Mavericks are 18-13 at the American Airlines Center. After their four game road trip, the Mavericks will face tough teams at home next month. They will face the Philadelphia 76ers, the Pacers, Miami Heat, the Golden State Wariors, Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz. All six are still very much in the hunt for a postseason berth and only one team, the Jazz, has a losing record.

To win all these games at home might be a stretch. However, with only 25 games left in the regular season, every game matters for Dallas. The Mavericks must win more games for a better seeding in the playoffs or else they risk running smack against top seed Minessota Timberwolves. Considering the three teams occupying the fifth (Sacramento, 33-23) sixth (Phoenix, 34-24) and seventh (New Orleans, 34-24) spots are just a half game ahead of the Mavericks, Doncic and Co. will hope to bridge that gap.

Doncic is averaging 34.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game. Irving is not doing bad either, with a 25.7, 5.2 rebounds and 5.3 statline. But Tim Hardaway Jr. needs to rediscover his deadly form and consistency to help Doncic and Irving. Hardaway's stats since the trade deadline expired dipped to 9.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.2 turnovers. This could be concerning for Mavericks management considering he averaged 17.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the season.

Midseason acquisitions such as Daniel Gafford, Grant Williams, Seth Curry and PJ Washington also need to show up for the Mavericks.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the surging Golden State Warriors can still overcome Dallas' lead for the eight spot. Unless the Mavericks can string winning streaks again and in a consistent manner, Lebron James and Stephen Curry might be familiar fixtures again in June.