NBA 2K21 Ratings: Paul George promises to come back stronger next year, James Harden rated higher than Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry

NBA 2K21 Ratings were announced earlier today via Twitter live stream. While LeBron James topped the league once again with an overall rating of 98, Giannis Antetokounmpo came in a close second with 97. Following a disappointing playoff run, LA Clippers' Paul George had to settle for a rating of 88 in this year's edition. In this article, we'll take a look at how LA Clippers' Paul George reacted to his NBA 2K ratings, along with other NBA news updates.

NBA 2K21 Ratings: Paul George vows to come back stronger next year

Paul George was a top-10 player with a rating of 93 in NBA 2K20 last year. But after his dismal performance in the Orlando bubble, the 30-year-old has dropped to 88 overall according to the latest NBA 2K21 ratings.

Paul George (@Yg_Trece) keeps it all the way 💯 about his 2K21 rating and where he plans to be for 2K22 #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/3xmU8e69Gl — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 22, 2020

George joining the NBA 2K team this morning and shared his reaction to his new ratings. He understood what brought him down this year and vowed that he'll be back stronger with a better NBA 2K rating. George said:

"This is going to be an amazing, amazing training going into the next season. Imma predict I'm around 95. 95-tour is coming."

George further predicted that he would have a 96 overall rating in next year's NBA 2K22 game. It'll be interesting to see if he can live up to this promise with his on-court performance in the upcoming 2020-21 season.

NBA 2K21 Ratings: Devin Booker fails to cross the 90 barrier

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker had a stellar season in 2019-20 and made it to his first All-Star game this year. However, he failed to cross the 90-point mark in the NBA 2K ratings and had to settle for an overall score of 88.

Phoenix Suns' official Twitter handle reacted to the news and showed their frustration about Booker not having a better NBA 2K21 rating.

As more NBA 2K21 ratings emerge, Houston Rockets' James Harden currently stands in the 3rd place behind LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo with 96 overall. Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and Damian Lillard closely follow Harden with a 95 overall rating.

