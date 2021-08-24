NBA 2K22 Xbox cross-gen bundle: Everything you need to know

The latest version of the NBA 2K series, NBA 2K22 is set to be released on September 10th. Like every year, a range of new features have been officially announced as part of the new game. However, some major demands that 2K fans have with respect to features such as crossplay, cross-progression and new-generation PC release have gone unheard, as far as NBA 2K22 is concerned.

However, due to the recent release of new-generation consoles in the form of Xbox X/S and PS5, console gamers have a marked advantage and will be able to continue their NBA 2K22 progress on their new-generation consoles when they upgrade. For gamers looking to upgrade immediately, and others who plan to do so in the coming time, the cross-gen bundles for PS and Xbox are the obvious go-to choices. In this article, we look at everything we know about the NBA 2K22 Xbox cross-gen bundle.

NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition (PS5/PS4/Switch/Xbox) is up for preorder on Amazon ($99.99) https://t.co/E6HcxruXZQ



Standard PS5 $69.99 https://t.co/m8J46Jkegn #ad pic.twitter.com/zH9hzEfyte — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 14, 2021

NBA 2K22 Xbox cross-gen bundle: Everything we know so far

Four different versions of NBA 2K22 are available to be pre-bought on different platforms. This includes the 25th Anniversary WNBA version, as well as the 75th Anniversary edition. Apart from the standard edition, NBA 2K22 also offers cross-gen bundles for both PS and Xbox users. PS users can also buy the NBA 2K22 Jumpstart bundle, which comes with a DualSense controller in addition to the cross-gen digital bundle.

Regardless, the Xbox cross-gen bundle not only allows Xbox users to comfortably switch between consoles, it also allows them to continue their gameplay progression from Xbox One to Xbox X/S. While crossplay and cross-progression between consoles are also demands made by fans, NBA 2K22 will not allow either.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are both rated 96 on NBA 2K22.

Finally, the NBA 2K22 Xbox cross-gen bundle also comes with a range of perks and in-game items. Apart from NBA 2K22 access for both Xbox One and Xbox X/S, the following items are included:

• 10,000 MyTEAM Points

• 10 MyTEAM Tokens

• Sapphire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant MyTEAM Cards • 22 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Receive 10 at launch, then 3 per week for 4 weeks)

• Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card • Coach Card MyTEAM Pack

• 10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

• 10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

• 4 Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER

• MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve • Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER

Here are the first details on NBA 2K22's features and modes on PS5/Xbox Series X, as well as the last-gen version: https://t.co/M4iGtL0fG1



Plus, check out the game's first three official screenshots, featuring cover athletes Candace Parker, Luka Dončić, and Dirk Nowitzki. pic.twitter.com/HhJ5O5b7WM — Polygon (@Polygon) July 20, 2021

The NBA 2K22 Xbox cross-gen bundle is available on the Microsoft store for $79.99. While other standard versions of the game are cheaper, the bundle makes sense for Xbox One users looking to upgrade to Xbox X/S in the coming time. Of course, the above items will also ensure that gamers are able to get a headstart in the game.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar