NBA 2K22 Xbox cross-gen bundle: Everything you need to know

The latest version of the NBA 2K series, NBA 2K22 is set to be released on September 10th. Like every year, a range of new features have been officially announced as part of the new game. However, some major demands that 2K fans have with respect to features such as crossplay, cross-progression and new-generation PC release have gone unheard, as far as NBA 2K22 is concerned.
However, due to the recent release of new-generation consoles in the form of Xbox X/S and PS5, console gamers have a marked advantage and will be able to continue their NBA 2K22 progress on their new-generation consoles when they upgrade. For gamers looking to upgrade immediately, and others who plan to do so in the coming time, the cross-gen bundles for PS and Xbox are the obvious go-to choices. In this article, we look at everything we know about the NBA 2K22 Xbox cross-gen bundle.
NBA 2K22 Xbox cross-gen bundle: Everything we know so far
Four different versions of NBA 2K22 are available to be pre-bought on different platforms. This includes the 25th Anniversary WNBA version, as well as the 75th Anniversary edition. Apart from the standard edition, NBA 2K22 also offers cross-gen bundles for both PS and Xbox users. PS users can also buy the NBA 2K22 Jumpstart bundle, which comes with a DualSense controller in addition to the cross-gen digital bundle.
Regardless, the Xbox cross-gen bundle not only allows Xbox users to comfortably switch between consoles, it also allows them to continue their gameplay progression from Xbox One to Xbox X/S. While crossplay and cross-progression between consoles are also demands made by fans, NBA 2K22 will not allow either.
Finally, the NBA 2K22 Xbox cross-gen bundle also comes with a range of perks and in-game items. Apart from NBA 2K22 access for both Xbox One and Xbox X/S, the following items are included:
• 10,000 MyTEAM Points
• 10 MyTEAM Tokens
• Sapphire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant MyTEAM Cards • 22 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Receive 10 at launch, then 3 per week for 4 weeks)
• Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card • Coach Card MyTEAM Pack
• 10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type
• 10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type
• 4 Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER
• MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve • Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER
The NBA 2K22 Xbox cross-gen bundle is available on the Microsoft store for $79.99. While other standard versions of the game are cheaper, the bundle makes sense for Xbox One users looking to upgrade to Xbox X/S in the coming time. Of course, the above items will also ensure that gamers are able to get a headstart in the game.