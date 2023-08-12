NBA 2K23 Season 9 Locker Code: How to get a free End Game card?

Season 9 of NBA 2K23 commenced on August 11, and to celebrate the occasion, 2K Sports has released yet another special code for the entire community.

As always, the latest code is available completely free of cost and allows players to try for yet another special card possibly. This could well be the last locker code, as NBA 2K24's release date has little over three weeks to go.

Since September 2022, 2K Sports has routinely issued locker codes. They have included special packs, cards, and consumables, which have helped players improve their respective teams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Season 9 brings plenty of unique cards and packs as rewards; the latest locker code in NBA 2K23 is an extension of that. The most important task will be to redeem it before it expires from MyTeam.

NBA 2K23 Season 9 Locker Code: Possible rewards and how to redeem

The latest code came in an unexpected fashion, as only a few were expecting a new one. Nevertheless, it's a great opportunity for all the players to have an additional try at getting a possible End Game item.

Here's the code that players can redeem in MyTeam mode:

THANK-YOU-MYTEAM-COMMUNITY

Redeeming this code is pretty straightforward and works in the same fashion as all previous instances:

Load up the game.

Ensure that your internet is connected.

Go to MyTeam mode.

You'll find an area to enter the locker code on the main screen.

Memorize the code in question.

Type it in the locker code section and confirm.

The rewards will then be added to your in-game account.

The recent code will reward you with one untradeable Invincible Deluxe Pack or one untradeable End Game Deluxe Pack in NBA 2K23. There must be a guarantee over which pack you'll get and what items they might contain.

However, it's free of cost, and there's no harm in trying for an extra chance at getting an Invincible/End Game card.

Season 9 also allows players to gain plenty of Invincible and End Game items. However, it's worth remembering that the developers' main focus will be on the upcoming launch of NBA 2K24 on September 9, 2023.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)