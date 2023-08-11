NBA 2K24: All rookie overall ratings confirmed so far, featuring Victor Wembanyama 

Victor Wembanyama is certainly the rookie to look out for in NBA 2K24 as far as overalls are concerned. With an 84 rating, he has created a new record in NBA 2K history.

Not only is he the highest-rated rookie in the upcoming release, but this is the biggest first-time rating that has ever been assigned to a new horn.

However, Wembanyama is one of many rookies whose NBA 2K24 overall is now official. In fact, he's one of the last ones, as 2K Sports started to reveal rookie ratings from last month itself.

This includes first and second-round picks selected in the recent draft. While most of the overalls revealed so far are along expected lines, there are also a few surprises.

All confirmed NBA 2K24 rookie overalls featuring Wembanyama, Miller, and more

There has been a wild buzz among the NBA 2K24 community since Wembanyama's overall was revealed earlier on August 10.

Here's a look at the entire confirmed list of all the rookie overall ratings:

Scoot Henderson - 78

Brandon Miller - 78

Keyonte George - 72

Bilal Coulibaly - 73

Taylor Hendricks - 73

Jarace Walker - 74

Anthony Black - 73

Victor Wembanyama - 84

As expected, Wemby is clear of his competition, as both Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller have identical 78 overalls. Expectations are high regarding both of them, and the 78 overalls will likely go up in the near future.

So far, the rest of the ratings are primarily between 73-75, as these rookies will have to prove their worth to get a boost. Some of them could be hidden gems later in the NBA season, which will see their numbers go up in NBA 2K24.

78 Overall for Brandon Miller! The Holo DM of the day as well

Incidentally, some of these names are also present in NBA 2K23, as they were added to the Next Promo in MyTeam. However, this is the first instance where these upcoming stars will be available in all the game modes.

Those who love offline gameplay will get to enjoy playing them in MyNBA. For the lovers of MyTeam mode, several versions of the rookies might be eventually released through the upcoming seasons.

