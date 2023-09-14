NBA 2K24 Championship event: Prize pool, dates, and more

NBA 2K24 has been all the rage since the game was released earlier this month. From the all-new ProPlay System to longtime staples like MyCareer and MyTeam, the game certainly has it all.

While the NBA 2k League is set to return for another season, there are also opportunities for amateur players to make some serious money.

According to reports, 20 NBA players are getting involved in the 'NBA 2K24 Championship' event. The new endeavor from One Up will feature a tournament-style format for amateur players with $1 million in cash prizes for competitors.

Last month, Take-Two Interactive's 2k broke news regarding a partnership with OneUp.

As such, from September 23 through January 20, 16 qualifier events hosted by a different NBA player will take place. Those who emerge from the qualifying rounds will earn $20,000 and a tournament berth.

After whittling down the competition to the final four, competitors will head to Miami for the Finals.

Although no reports have surfaced regarding how much second and third-place competitors will make, the winner will earn a whopping $250,000. As One Up CEO Brandon Pitts explained in a statement relayed by Dexerto:

“Our partnership with 2K is about lowering the barrier to enter esports competitions as we believe esports should be for all.

"We are pumped to be one of the first major tournaments for NBA 2K24 across multiple platforms and provide fans of the game the opportunity to compete against others with the chance to win game-changing cash prizes.”

Looking at the schedule for NBA 2K24 Championship event, and how to enter

Those hoping to enter the tournament will have to do so by September 14 at 1 p.m. (ET) via the Play One Up app. When signing up, players will be prompted with a selection to compete in the main tournament with a $1 million prize pool, or in one of four exhibition tournaments for $20,000.

The tournament is restricted to U.S. residents (excluding Arizona due to local laws), and Next-Gen consoles. As such, gamers on Xbox One and Playstation 4 will excluded from competing.

Check out the full schedule below including which NBA players will be hosting which events:

NBA 2K24 Championship Series qualifiers:

9/23 – Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

9/30 – Paul George (LA Clippers)

10/7 – Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets)

10/14 – Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

10/21 – Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns)

10/28 – Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

11/4 – John Collins (Utah Jazz)

11/11 – Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)

11/18 – Seth Curry (Dallas Mavs)

11/25 – Patrick Beverley (Philadelphia 76ers)

12/2 – Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers)

12/9 – Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets)

12/30 – Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

1/6 – Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans)

1/13 – Mike Conley, Jr. (Minnesota Timberwolves)

1/20 – Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

NBA 2K24 Championship Series exhibition tournaments:

10/11 – Dorian Finney-Smith (Brooklyn Nets)

11/1 – Andre Drummond (Chicago Bulls)

11/22 – Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors)

12/13 – De’Anthony Melton (Philadelphia 76ers)

