NBA 2K24 expected file size for PS5, Xbox Series X, and more

Less than 24 hours are left before NBA 2K24's worldwide release, and the upcoming title will be available on both PS5 and the Xbox Series XlS, along with other platforms. 2K Sports has once again pursued a dual path with current and next-gen versions available for fans. Moreover, the next-gen version is already available for pre-downloads.

The pre-downloads will save plenty of time for players who can install the full game before its release. This will allow them to jump right into the action once it's Sept. 8 in their respective regions. Moreover, the pre-downloads have also allowed the community to have an idea about how much space will be taken by NBA 2K24 on the storage drives of their respective platforms.

NBA 2K24 PS5 file size

The pre-download for PS5 is finally available in almost all available regions, which have gone live with 48 hours left before its release. Several gaming community members have taken to social media to inform others, and based on some of the tweets, the download size is slightly less than 156 GB.

This tallies with one of the earlier rumors from reliable leaker 2K_Intel, which suggested that the next-gen version will occupy about 151 GB of storage. This is quite a jump from last year, and the file size is expected to grow as more content is added post-launch.

NBA 2K24 Xbox Series XlS file size

The pre-download for Xbox Series XlS activated earlier than the PS5, and it the news was available via social media. The file size on Microsoft's next-gen consoles is more than that on Sony's, and it stands at approximately 161 GB. Despite the difference in size, there won't be any difference between the next-gen versions based on different platforms.

The file size of the next-gen version is significantly larger than the current-gen variant, which is rumored to be around 100 GB. It will be available on the Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The next-gen version has plenty of extra features and game modes, including ProPLAY and Crossplay. The latter makes its series debut this year, and it will allow PS5 and Xbox Series XlS players to have sessions together.