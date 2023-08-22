NBA 2K24 introduces new MyNBA era inspired by LeBron James

NBA 2K24 will have more eras than ever, with special homage paid to the likes of LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. The official list has been revealed on social media, and players will be able to pick between five choices. This is a noticeable upgrade compared to the existing options of NBA 2K23. Moreover, a new WNBA path will also be available upon full release.

2K Sports and Visual Concept have been pretty adventurous with the showcases. The next-gen version will consist new features like ProPLAY, which will radically alter the gameplay. That said, tonight's reveal will be available across both the current and next-gen versions.

NBA 2K24 MyNBA eras will be a special tribute to Kobe Bryant and LeBron James

It seems that 2K Sports has decided to go all the way regarding MyNBA eras. There will be five options:

Modern Era

The LeBron Era

The Kobe Era

The Magic vs. Bird Era

The Jordan Era

It's inevitable that players won't be devoid of choices when it comes to the MyNBA era options. LeBron and Kobe will be interesting choices, as the two are considered by many as the pioneer of the modern era. The Magic vs. Bird and Jordan eras will be perfect for those who love to go back to the retro days. Either way, it's a nice set of options to have for NBA 2K24 when the full release takes place.

NBA 2K24 WNBA path to glory

While the WNBA will once again be exclusive to next-gen consoles, players will have two options. They can take the path of a former college superstar looking to make it big in the professional scene. Their task will be cut out in the virtual platform as they will have to handle the pressure and expectations.

Another option will create a scene where they start their career outside the United States. After establishing themselves in the foreign leagues, the time comes for the players to make their name in the WNBA. If players choose this path, they will start with a custom-made character with 85 overall. This shows 2K Sports' aims to make the upcoming release as accessible as possible for new players.

