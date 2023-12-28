NBA 2K24 New Year Event dates, rewards, and more

The NBA 2K24 New Year Event is the perfect addition for the community as part of the festive season and allows them to get two exceptional Diamond items, among other rewards.

There's been plenty of different ways for players to make substantial additions to their respective squads. The latest event is available for all players and introduces two special cards for Patrick Ewing and RJ Barett.

Since the game's worldwide launch on September 8, 2K Games has provided regular events for the players to grind. The NBA 2K24 New Year Event is themed around the New York Knicks, and the main rewards are certainly the two Diamond cards. However, there are plenty of other useful consumables that players can also earn by grinding the event.

NBA 2K24 New Year Event dates

The NBA 2K24 New Year Event went live on 8 am PT/11 am ET on December 27, and will be continuing for the next few days. The event can be completed in the MyTeam mode. Even those who might have started the game late will be able to participate as well.

All NBA 2K24 New Year Event rewards

As mentioned earlier, the highlight items feature two diamond items:

RJ Barett

Patrick Ewing

Both cards are rated 94, and the two also combine to form a dynamic duo. It's not only a fitting tribute for all New York Knicks fans, but the NBA 2K24 community can benefit hugely from the two cards.

Here are some of the other items that players can obtain as part of the rewards:

Elite Badge

Snowflake Prize Ball

Head Coach Michael Malone

MyTeam coins

1 'Tis the Season Deluxe Pack

As usual, all the rewards from this event can be earned for free.

Additionally, there are plenty of ways for players to improve their respective teams. The Showtime cards are currently available via packs, which feature a 94-rated Zion Williamson item.

Plenty of additional codes are also available for players to redeem. From Christmas Day matchup cards to Season Tokens, it's never been easier to build a lineup in MyTeam. This is the perfect chance for all players to make the most of all the offerings.