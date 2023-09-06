NBA 2K24 New York Launch Event livestream - Timings, where to watch, and more

To celebrate the upcoming launch of NBA 2K24, publisher 2K Sports will be hosting a New York Launch Event livestream. The livestream will take place later today, September 6, a couple of days before the upcoming basketball video game will be released. This is arguably expected to be the final big set of reveals before the new game becomes available for all players worldwide.

Since the middle of August 2023, 2K Sports and Visual Concepts have shed light on plenty of upcoming features for the community. While the game engine and several other things for NBA 2K24 will continue from previous games, plenty of new things are on offer. A few things like ProPLAY, have been shown to the community, the New York Launch Event livestream could offer much more.

NBA 2K24 New York Launch Event livestream timings

2K Sports has already announced the dates for the event, which will take place on September 6. The eagerly-awaited show will start at 4 pm PT/7 pm EST and will be a two-hour livestream. Fans can watch plenty of exciting action until it wraps up at 6 pm PT/9 pm EST.

Where to watch the NBA 2K24 New York Launch Event livestream event

The NBA 2K series has fans worldwide, and today's event is an exclusive program. In other words, it will only be feasible for some to be physically present in New York, but there's a solution: catch the livestream. It will be streamed free of cost on Twitch. All a viewer needs to do is click on this link, which will take them to the dedicated channel.

Less than 72 hours are left for the full release, and the community has been excited. With features like ProPLAY and crossplay debuting in the series, it will be an exciting time for many. So far, 2K sports has revealed such features via trailers, and September 6 could be the first time the audience could get to see all of these live in action.