NBA 2K24 Perfect Build Promo: How to win a 94-rated Kevin Durant card in MyTeam?

The first week of October brings plenty of festivities for NBA 2K24 players in the form of the Perfect Build Promo, which is all set to introduce some amazing rewards. 2K Games has announced some of the details of what the structure of the event will be and what players can win as the Ultimate prize. To ensure that players get a reward worth their efforts, they will be able to unlock a 94-rated Kevin Durant card for their MyTeam squads.

The Perfect Build Promo will be similar to the recent Fast Break items, which saw the introduction of special cards as part of different agendas.

There will be five cards, and each set will be part of a unique collection, which will lead to even more rewards for NBA 2K24 players. However, the celebration doesn't stop there, as completing all five collections will get players that amazing Kevin Durant item at no additional cost.

How will the Perfect Build Promo work in NBA 2K24?

As mentioned earlier, the Perfect Build Promo will be all about unique sets concentrating on particular stats. Like the game of basketball itself, there will be five different sets that players will be able to earn over the next 10 days. The upcoming promo will go live on Oct. 3 and will be available till Oct. 13.

Every set will again have five cards each, and the first one involves Sharpshooting. Obtaining all five cards will also unlock an Amethyst Larry Bird item along with the five special cards that will be part of the Sharpshooting set.

Amethyst Allan Houston

Ruby Channing Frye

Ruby Patrick Mills

Sapphire Chuck Person

Sapphire Duncan Robinson

Out of the five, the Ruby Channing Frye and Sapphire Chuck Robinson will be available via agendas, whereas the rest of them will have to be obtained from the player market or packs. The agendas can be completed by Oct. 24 to unlock the available rewards by the players.

It will be interesting to see what kind of demand will be there among the fans for this Kevin Durant item. As a bonus, a win-streak gauntlet will also go live on Oct. 4 for the hardcore players. They will have to pull off a winning streak of 15 online Triple Threat matches to win themselves a 92-rated Chris Bosh item for their NBA 2K24 MyTeam roster.