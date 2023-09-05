NBA 2K24 Soundtrack: What is the confirmed artist lineup?

NBA 2K24 will release on Sept. 8, giving fans plenty of reasons to be excited over the next few weeks leading up to the start of the NBA season. With the NBA preseason set to tip off on Oct. 5, fans will have almost a month of uninterrupted NBA 2K24 gaming.

From Mamba Moments in honor of cover-athlete Kobe Bryant to NBA 2K franchise staples like MyPlayer and MyTeam, NBA 2K24 will have it all. In addition, the game will also feature a new badge system for MyPlayer creation, forcing gamers to adapt to the newest shakeup.

In addition, the game will be the first of the NBA 2K franchise to have ProPlay technology. This technology allows game developers to take real footage from NBA games in order to create true-to-life animations for the game. From signature moves like the 'Curry slide' to Kevin Durant's 'bump pull-up,' the game will have it all.

With that in mind, let's take a look at one of the biggest talking points of any sports game, the soundtrack. Ahead of the highly anticipated NBA 2K24 release, NBA 2K has dropped the full list of artists appearing in the game, while teasing exclusive new songs.

Lil Uzi Vert

Kevin Gates

Young M.A & WAP5TAR

Central Cee

Ice Spice

Lil Wayne

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Quevedo

Larry June & The Alchemist

Rels B

Baby Keem

Awich, JP The Wavy & Yzerr

Destiny Rogers

Duckwrth

Rome Streetz

Louis Tomlinson

The Ramona Flowers

The Lamonts

Kodak Black

Burna Boy

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Roddy Ricch

Glorilla

Quavo & Takeoff

Skrillex, Fred Again & Flowdan

Steve Lacy

Nardo Wick, Future & Lil Baby

Flo Milli

Smino & J. Cole

P-Lo, E-40 & Larussell

Ray Vaughn

Kamaiyah

Blxst

COOKIE$

Trampolene

Shrike!

2023 NBA Finals - Game 3

Looking at artists who appeared in NBA 2K23 who will also appear in NBA 2K24

From the look of things, NBA 2K24 will have an incredibly deep soundtrack. With developers also teasing exclusive songs upon release, gamers may have the chance to hear brand-new songs from their favorite artists.

With that being said, there seems to be a number of artists who have become staples of the NBA 2K franchise over the years. While not all NBA 2K soundtracks are created equal, there are several artists who have shined in previous years, even on games when the soundtracks were underwhelming.

Most notably, J. Cole and Lil Wayne have appeared on a number of NBA 2K soundtracks in the past, making their addition to NBA 2K24 no surprise. In addition, Lil Uzi Vert and Kodak Black have appeared in previous NBA 2K games as well.

Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets - Game 7

Although there has been no word on how many exclusive songs there will be upon launch, the fact that the game will drop new songs every Friday is massive. In previous years, fans have criticized developers for not adding enough new content post-launch. As such, NBA 2K developers seem eager to change that.

While new songs being added every Friday won't be a major selling point for fans, hearing new songs throughout the year will keep things fresh. With the game set to launch later this week, it's safe to say fans will be eager to hit the court.

