Complete list of all new badges coming to NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24's badge progression system will completely differ from what's available in the existing title, as 2K Sports has decided to follow a more streamlined version. There will be a new system in place, and 24 new badges will also be available at full launch. Insider Paulagio has posted a complete list of them on their Twitter account before the upcoming release.

The badge progression trailer had confirmed a few of the newer ones. 2K Sports has decided to concentrate on both the offensive and defensive ends to ensure a good variety of players. While some of these new badges will take longer to level up, they could be a valuable addition for any NBA 2K24 player.

NBA 2K24's new badge progression system could be a big difference-maker

Under the new system, levelling up will be a different experience, as a player's gameplay style will determine it. The badges that will be triggered more often will level up quickly. Similarly, players will also gain and lose levels from their badges based on how often they're triggered. But first, let's look at all the new badges expected to be available in NBA 2K24.

Post-Fade Phenom

Open Looks

Free Points

Spot Finder

Float Game

Scooper

Bunny

Spin Cycle

Two Step

Precision Dunker

Hook Specialist

Bulldozer

Whistle

Relay Passer

Touch Passer

Big Driver

Blow-By

Physical Handles

Speed Booster

Triple Strike

Fast Feet

Right Stick Ripper

Immovable Enforcer

94 Feet

As mentioned earlier, it will be a healthy set of options for the players to pick from. In NBA 2K24, there will be a total of 77 badges that are going to be available in the MyCareer mode. In contrast, the badges being removed will be few and far and shouldn't be too much of a headache for the players.

It's worth noting that the list doesn't come directly from 2K, and it's best to wait till Sept. 8 to understand better what's present. Once again, the developers and publishers have been tight-lipped about the core details of the game before its launch.

