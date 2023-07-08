NBA 2K24 release date and time for all regions explored

NBA 2K24 will be the latest addition to the popular basketball video game franchise. Being developed by Visual Concepts and with publishers 2K Sports in the fray, the upcoming title has left the community incredibly excited.

The last two days have witnessed plenty of hype surrounding the game’s details, and it’s now available for pre-order across all the eligible platforms. The developers have also utilized this moment to confirm some of the upcoming features in store for the community.

Perhaps the most important piece of confirmed information is the release date. 2K Sports has been following similar patterns with NBA 2K24 it has followed over the last few years.

While the launch time hasn’t been mentioned explicitly, some predictions can be made based on what 2K typically does with their video game launches.

When is NBA 2K24 releasing?

Grinding🐻 @SiimplyGrinding



-New Gen will have CrossPlay for ALL MODES in NBA 2K24



-NBA 2K24 Early Release Date is SEPTEMBER 5th, 2023 (PreOrder)



-New Gen NBA 2K24 City is described as “A Stunning Tropical Area”



-All NBA 2K24 Edition Rewards listed below



-New Gen will have CrossPlay for ALL MODES in NBA 2K24

-NBA 2K24 Early Release Date is SEPTEMBER 5th, 2023 (PreOrder)

-New Gen NBA 2K24 City is described as "A Stunning Tropical Area"

-All NBA 2K24 Edition Rewards listed below

Without unforeseen delays, NBA 2K24 will be available worldwide on September 8, 2023. This will be the same across all available platforms and editions. The release date has also hinted at the lack of any early access as of writing.

There were certain rumors that the Black Mamba and 25th Anniversary editions would allow players to jump in earlier. However, that apparently won’t happen unless 2K Sports decides otherwise.

The official release date is more or less along expected lines. Historically, most of the annual releases in the NBA 2K franchise have taken place in the first 10 days of September. Hence, the new release date isn’t a surprise, meaning players will have to wait another two months before starting their next 2K journey.

NBA 2K24 release time in all regions

This question has intrigued many, as the launch time is likely to be different. While 2K Sports hasn’t stated anything explicitly, the release will follow regional timings. Simply put, the game will be available in the region at midnight as per their local timings.

ShakeDown🎮 @ShakeDown2012

Let’s see if I’m right 🤷🏾‍♂️



NBA 2K24 RELEASE DATE, New Trailers, Predictions & Expectations



🏾 youtu.be/09W1M2Sx9ww

NBA 2K24 RELEASE DATE, New Trailers, Predictions & Expectations

Many developers and publishers have been following regional releases in recent times, and it includes 2K as well. Of course, confirmation about the launch titles will likely be revealed closer to the September 8 release date.

NBA 2K24 is now up for pre-order, with three different editions. The Kobe Bryant edition is the cheapest option, while the 25th Anniversary edition is the most expensive.

However, it also comes with an annual NBA pass and exclusive in-game items that can provide a solid headstart.

