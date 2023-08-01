NBA 2K24 Victor Wembanyama: No.1 draft pick becomes the first rookie face reveal

Victor Wembanyama has become the first 2023 draft pick whose face for NBA 2K24 has been officially revealed by publishers 2K Sports. There has been plenty of hype surrounding the Frenchman phenom, who has been touted by many as one of the biggest generational talents of recent times.

While his in-game overall stats are yet to be revealed, the face showcase will certainly add to all the excitement surrounding him.

Incidentally, Wembanyama has already made his mark in the NBA 2K franchise. A couple of special cards are currently available in MyTeam mode. This includes a fantastic Invincible card that has had incredible demand among the community.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, NBA 2K24 will be the first time Wemby is fully integrated, available in all game modes.

What is Victor Wembanyama's rating in NBA 2K24?

As of August 1, Wembanyama's first rating hasn't been revealed. On July 31, 2K Sports only revealed his face donning the San Antonio Spurs kit. The rating is expected to be revealed when the official reveal takes place.

That said, Ronnie 2K, the face of the franchise, has already hinted at how good Wemby might be. So far, the record high for a rookie's first rating belongs to Zion Williamson, who was rated 81.

Chances are pretty strong for Spurs' latest sensation to have a bigger number than 81. A potential first rating of 83 seems quite likely, but it might even be higher. Notably, the first ratings will also increase if Wembanyama continues excelling.

When will NBA 2K24 release?

Fans must wait until September 9, 2023, to experience Wembanyama and all the other NBA superstars in NBA 2K24. The game is currently available for pre-order on PC, consoles and the Nintendo Switch.

Gamers can choose between the standard Kobe Bryant edition with the base game and a handful of pre-order rewards. For the hardcore players, there's the Black Mamba edition.

While the Black Mamba edition is much more expensive, there's plenty of additional content for the fans. This will allow players to get a headstart in certain game modes. Wembanyama's first rating will likely be confirmed in late August as 2K Sports starts covering the different events.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)