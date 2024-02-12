NBA All-Star performers 2024: Full entertainment lineup revealed

Aside from the actual on-court events, one of the things that people are looking for are the various NBA All-Star performers. These performers will dazzle the fans during halftime at the NBA All-Star game on Feb. 18.

This year, fans who'll attend the All-Star weekend's events will be treated to more than just their favorite NBA stars. Several award-winning celebrities will also be in attendance to showcase their talents.

Jennifer Hudson, who has won an Emmy, two Grammys, an Oscar and a Tony Award will be performing at the NBA All-Star Game's halftime show.

Indianapolis native and 12-time Grammy award winner Babyface will be singing the U.S. national anthem. Meanwhile, Canada's Charlotte Cardin, who has won a Juno Award, will sing the Canadian national anthem ahead of the All-Star game.

On February 17, Grammy Award-winning singer Coco Jones will also perform at the NBA All-Star Game. She will perform the US national anthem as well as 'Lift Every Voice' during the HBCU Classic. This day will also feature a 3-point contest, a slamdunk competition, and a variety of other events.

On Feb. 16, The Brothers Footman band and Canadian artist Kyra Daniel will be performing the U.S. and Canadian national anthems, respectively. This will take place before the Rising Stars game.

Several artists will also join the cast of NBA All-Star performers at the Crossover event

Aside from the usual competitions between the NBA's biggest stars, the league will also host the NBA Crossover. This fan-centric event will focus on bringing the experience closer to the fans and will be held at the Indiana Convention Center throughout the All-Star Weekend.

Fans will be able to take part in the festivities as well as see a few NBA players during this event. Additionally, several NBA All-Star performers will also be present for the NBA Crossover Concert series.

Zedd and T-Pain, who are both Grammy Award winners will be kicking off the NBA Crossover Concert series on Feb. 16. On the next day, country singers Keith Urban and Walker Hayes will perform. On Feb. 18, Lil Wayne is slated to perform.

Fans who want to experience the NBA Crossover event and witness these NBA All-Star performers can purchase tickets through the NBA's official events website.

