NBA All-Star tickets price 2024: How much are the tickets priced at?

NBA All-Star tickets price 2024 has already been revealed, as the All-Star Weekend is fast approaching. The All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 18, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, while the Dunk, 3-point and Skills Challenge contests will take place on Saturday, Feb. 17.

NBA All-Star tickets price 2024 are pretty expensive since this is one of the most popular events worldwide. According to TicketSmarter, the average ticket price is $307, but tickets can be sold for as much as $10,000 for VIPs and seats close to the arena.

Fans can purchase tickets from various sources online, but again, NBA All-Star tickets price 2024 varies. For example, Vivid Seats offers tickets for as low as $652 with an average price of $987.

Other websites, like SeatGeek, sell tickets for as much as $700. This is quite pricey since this is for the balcony area and seats on the upper side of the arena. If fans want a seat closer to the court, tickets are much more costly.

Gametime is another website where fans can purchase tickets, and it appears that prices are as low as $68 and as high as $500. These tickets are in the upper area of the arena, like the other cheap tickets.

Since the summer of 2023, fans have been able to purchase tickets for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. The NBA All-Star tickets price 2024 has become more expensive as we approach the All-Star weekend.

According to TicketSmarter, 5,203 tickets were available for games played at Lucas Oil Stadium for an average price of $318.

The average ticket price for Indiana Convention Center is $133, and 2,229 tickets are available, while 3,243 tickets can be availed at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis at an average price of $475.

NBA All-Star tickets price 2024 remain expensive, but fans can watch a lot of events

The NBA All-Star tickets price 2024 is quite expensive, as already said, but fans who purchase tickets will be able to watch a lot of spectacular events.

More specifically, the action will start on Friday with the Rising Stars game, which includes some of the top young players in the league. Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Keegan Murray are among the stars who will participate in the event.

The action will continue on Saturday with the Celebrity All-Star Game as well as the 3-point, Dunk and Skills Challenge contests.

The main event will see the traditional West vs. East matchup on Sunday, where LeBron James is set to make history with his 20th appearance in the NBA All-Star Game. The NBA All-Star tickets price 2024 is quite expensive for this game.

The megastar of the LA Lakers will captain team West and play in the All-Star Game for a 20th straight year.

