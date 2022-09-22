“LeBron James, look at him, spends a million…Michael Jordan, these are the best ever” - NBA analyst asserts players like James and Jordan worked intensely, says hard work can overcome any physical flaw

One of the main reasons why LeBron James is on track to go down as one of the best players ever is longevity. When his career ends, nobody will be able to say they were this good for this long.

At age 37, James is still one of the top players in the NBA. In his 19th season, he posted his highest points per game average (30.3) in nearly 15 years.

What has set the LA Lakers star apart from others over the years is maintaining peak physical shape. Few athletes in history have put such an emphasis on taking care of their bodies. Because of this, the four-time MVP has been able to elongate his prime.

During a recent episode of "The Odd Couple," analyst Chris Broussard touched on James' obsession with staying in great condition. He feels this intense work behind the scenes is what separates him and Michael Jordan as two of the greatest players ever:

"I don't care how good you are if you don't work hard, you're not gonna maximize that ability. LeBron James, look at him, spends a million. I know you might not have a million dollars to spend on your body.

"Michael Jordan, these are the best ever. They worked their butts off regardless of how much physical ability they had."

LeBron James went the extra mile in pursuit of greatness

While he is a polarizing figure for most fans, there is no denying that LeBron James put in the work on his journey to greatness. There are countless things he's done to make sure that his name is cemented alongside the game's greatest talents.

Michael Jordan is also a prime example of going the extra mile to achieve what you want. Back in the late 1980s, the Detroit "Bad Boy" Pistons had a stranglehold on the league with their overly physical style of play.

To get past them, Jordan worked tirelessly in the offseason to put on as much muscle as he could. With a more muscular frame, he was able to withstand the beating to get the Chicago Bulls past the Pistons in the postseason.

There have been countless phenomenal talents to grace the NBA, but few have gone to lengths like this to leave their mark on the game. Because of their obsession with their craft, guys like James and Jordan were able to reach a threshold of greatness that so very few attain.

