“You’re not gonna get something as sure as this right now, where you have a guy that immediately turns you into a title contender” - NBA analyst believes the Brooklyn Nets should “ask for the world” for Kevin Durant

Following last week's news that Kevin Durant has requested a trade, all eyes are now on the Brooklyn Nets to see how they are going to respond. Fresh off their stalemate with Kyrie Irving regarding a possible contract extension, the front office now has to find a new home for its other star.

Stars have desired to be traded before, but what is going on with Durant is an entirely different situation. For starters, he is still one of the league's top players. Last season, he averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Another reason why Durant asking to be traded is groundbreaking is because of his contract. As of now, the two-time Finals MVP is signed through the next four seasons with no opt-outs or options. So, whichever team lands him will have his services long term.

While on SirusXM NBA Radio, Brian Geltzeiler weighed in on the developing saga. Because of all the factors at play, he feels the team should be looking for a massive return in exchange for the former MVP, saying:

"You're not going to get something as sure as this right now, where you have a guy that immediately turns you into a title contender and can be the best player on a team that wins a championship. This is an all-time great. This is Kevin Durant. If you're the Nets, ask for the world."

Brooklyn Nets should set the bar extremely high in trade talks involving Kevin Durant

One thing the Nets have going for them in their trade discussions is that the blueprint has already been laid out for a star trade. Anthony Davis, James Harden and Paul George warranted massive hauls when they were dealt in recent years. While they are great players, they are not in the same tier as Durant, especially considering none of them were signed long term like KD.

With this in mind, Brooklyn's front office has a base to work off as they prepare to send Durant somewhere in a megadeal.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn As the Nets prepare to move one of the most valuable trade assets ever on the market, the entire roster will available to discuss in deals, sources tell ESPN. Teams have been calling on Durant, and the Nets will certainly look for a historic return on players and draft picks.

There is no telling how things will end, but the Nets should receive a historic return for Durant. The NBA has seen star trades before, but this one should trump all others considering the seismic shift it will cause in the league.

