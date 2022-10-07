"If you got a 200 million dollar contract extension wouldn't you look happy too” – NBA analyst believes Zion Williamson is mentally elevated this season, puns about his extravagant multimillion-dollar contract

Zion Williamson announced his return with a dominating performance against the Chicago Bulls in the New Orleans Pelicans' first preseason game. While everyone is talking about Williamson's elevated mindset this season, NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins joked that his contract extension is the reason for that.

On "Swagu & Perk," Zion's preseason performance and his mentality heading into the season were discussed: After Marcus Spears pointed out that Williamson looks happy, Perkins responded by saying:

"Hold on let me cut you. If you got a 200 million dollar contract extension wouldn't you look happy too?

"He cleaned his house. That's the first thing that happened. He cleaned his house, and he got new people around him that happened."

Perkins concluded by saying that having the right people around Zion Williamson has contributed to his now happy state.

The Pelicans forward signed a five-year $194 million contract extension that could go up to over $200 million. It has been reported that his contract includes a weight clause where he needs to stay below 295 pounds.

Last season, there were concerns that Zion weighed north of 300 pounds. He was inactive at the time as he was recovering from a foot injury he sustained during the 2021 offseason.

Regardless of the media scrutiny throughout last season, the Pelicans opted to offer Williamson an extension. When healthy, he can one of the toughest players to play against.

Williamson proved his worth in his return to action. He displayed a level of confidence and explosiveness that got fans excited.

Pundits believe Zion Williamson is the key to the New Orleans Pelicans' success this season

Brandon Ingram, Willy Hernangomez, and Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans have managed to put together a roster filled with young, athletic talents. With Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum, many believe it will all come together with a healthy Williamson.

Stephen A. Smith believes an NBA Finals appearance is within grasp for the Pelicans this season. On ESPN's "First Take," he completed their roster and made a bold claim.

"I have the New Orleans Pelicans as the No. 1 sleeper in the entire NBA. The Pelicans can end up in the conference finals. The Pelicans can end up in the finals.

"They got a crew. They're long, they're athletic, they can get physical, they got shooters, they got athletes, and they got a whole bunch of heart. They ain't scared of anybody, and they got young fresh legs."

He added that New Orleans is a huge threat with a healthy Williamson:

"If Zion Williamson was healthy last year, they might have beaten Phoenix in the playoffs. If he stays healthy, I'm telling you right now, New Orleans is a huge threat."

The Pelicans got off to a good start with their preseason win over the Chicago Bulls. However, there is a lot more to be done if they want to be one of the last teams standing, especially in a fiercely competitive Western Conference.

The Pelicans start their 2022-23 regular season against the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 20.

