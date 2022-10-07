"I don’t think he’d be a good owner but a great owner" – NBA analyst despises the idea of public campaigning by LeBron James for owning NBA team, says his billionaire status gives him an edge to pursue the idea

While he is still one of the best players in the league, LeBron James seems to have decided on what he will do after retirement. Over the summer, he spoke extensively about his desire to own an NBA team.

On "Undisputed," Skip Bayless expressed his thoughts on LeBron James becoming an owner after he retires. He said:

"Would I love to see LeBron own an NBA team? Sure. I don't think he'd be good owner but a great owner. It then rasises the question of would he insist on being the GM."

"The greater the player, the harder it is to know who can play because none of them are going to be as good as you were."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"I don’t think he’d be a good owner but a great owner." — LeBron says he wants to own an NBA team in Las Vegas:"I don’t think he’d be a good owner but a great owner." — @RealSkipBayless LeBron says he wants to own an NBA team in Las Vegas:"I don’t think he’d be a good owner but a great owner." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/npaDYRdzNV

Ironically enough, LeBron James wants to take the same path as Michael Jordan, who currently owns the Charlotte Hornets. The future Hall of Famer doesn't want to own just any team, he wants to own a NBA team in Las Vegas.

The NBA should do everything it can to make LeBron James an owner at some point down the road

Los Angeles Lakers Media Day

While a move like this may take a long time to happen, if LeBron James still has the desire, the league should support him in this decision.

From the NBA's perspective, it's perfect for getting a new team off the ground. What better pillar to have for a brand new franchise than one of the game's greatest players? Whether it's for good or bad reasons, the Lakers superstar will definitely get more people interested.

Over the past two decades, the 18x All-Star has been the face of the NBA. He tends to avoid controversies and is always looking to give back to the community. He is also a family man who hopes to play alongside both of his sons in the NBA in the coming years.

Given his track record as a businessman, LeBron can be a good owner. With his basketball mind, he can definitely help make a competitive roster.

Since the players will be acquired from the expansion draft, it's likely that the new team will take a few years to become competitive. That said, having a popular figure like LBJ could draw interest while the team finds its footing.

Poll : 0 votes