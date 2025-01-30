NBA analyst destroys Adam Silver's idea to reduce quarters to 10 minutes with 4 key reasons

The NBA has a unique ruleset from international and college basketball and even the WNBA. One of the things that sets the league apart is its longer playing time, as it has 12-minute quarters for a total of 48 minutes. Meanwhile, FIBA games are played with 10-minute quarters.

However, each quarter could become shorter as commissioner Adam Silver hinted at being a fan of the shorter quarters.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While this idea is likely not going to be executed anytime soon, it already has its naysayers. One of the people against shortening the 12-minute quarters to 10 is Zach Harper of The Athletic.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In an article on Thursday, Harper shared four points as to why the current format does not need to be changed. His first point stated that superstars would continue to play the same number of minutes. Harper's example asserted that a star player playing 36 minutes in a 48-minute game will still play 36 minutes in a game with only 40 minutes.

Second, Harper pointed out that load management will remain. Resting stars to keep them fresh and healthy has become a prominent practice in the league. One of the reasons for cutting a quarter's length is to help keep players healthy. Although Harper thinks that this will not fix the issue.

Third, he wrote that there is no reason for the league to follow international standards. This is because the NBA is considered to be the best league and has no reason to conform to other standards.

Finally, Harper said the league's problems cannot be attributed to its structure. Instead, it is the promotion that is the problem.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Blockbuster 5-team deal that sends $48.7M star to Warriors, pairs De'Aaron Fox and Draymond Green on Spurs explained

What exactly did Adam Silver say about reducing the NBA's quarters to 10 minutes?

The idea that Adam Silver wants to cut the length of quarters from 12 to 10 took hold when he guested on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Wednesday.

Silver was asked the wildest thing that has been considered in terms of changing the rules in the NBA. After briefly discussing a minor rule regarding free throws, he talked about the potential change to quarter length.

"The NBA is the only league that plays 48 minutes," Silver said. "I am a fan of four 10-minute quarters. Not sure that many others are, putting aside what it means for records and things like that, I think that a two-hour format per game is more consistent with modern television habits."

However, Adam Silver clarified that a major alteration such as this one will require more conversations.

Expand Tweet

Adam Silver did not say that the league is considering this change. He was clear in stating that he was likely one of the few people who were a proponent of such a move.

Rule changes are not something that can be done easily as well. The Board of Governors will need to discuss and approve any modifications to the structure of games before they can happen.

Also read: "Utter woke nonsense": NBA fans brutally slam Adam Silver's proposed rule change that could cause chaos

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback