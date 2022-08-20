“At least one of those guys I thought would get traded, to me it was a virtual certainty” - NBA analyst says he’s really surprised that the Nets want to run it back with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

This offseason, the Brooklyn Nets have easily been the most talked about team across all of professional basketball. In one summer, both of their star players have managed to pop up in trade rumors.

Before opting into his player option, it seemed that Kyrie Irving's time in Brooklyn was coming to an end. After failing to find a suitable sign-and-trade partner, the All-Star guard decided to return for another season. Following this decision, Kevin Durant then went to management and voiced his desire for a change of scenery.

Fast forward to now and both players are still on the Nets' roster. Teams continue to call about Kevin Durant, but are refusing to meet Sean Marks' high asking price.

During a recent episode of FS1's "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe weighed in on the Nets holding on to both their stars. It is shocking to him that Irving and Durant are both in Brooklyn after all the reports that have emerged this offseason.

"If not both but at least one of those guys I thought would get traded. For me, it was a virtual certaintiy. Now it looks like not only is one of these guys coming back, it looks like both of these guys are coming back."

“To me it was a virtual certainty that at least one of those guys get traded. Now it looks like both KD and Kyrie are running it back, I’m shocked.” @ShannonSharpe on Nets wanting to “run it back” with KD & Kyrie next season:“To me it was a virtual certainty that at least one of those guys get traded. Now it looks like both KD and Kyrie are running it back, I’m shocked.” .@ShannonSharpe on Nets wanting to “run it back” with KD & Kyrie next season:“To me it was a virtual certainty that at least one of those guys get traded. Now it looks like both KD and Kyrie are running it back, I’m shocked.” https://t.co/a6Pn1w3xe7

The Brooklyn Nets are right to want to run it back with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant

Given that Kevin Durant is under contract for four seasons and still an elite talent, the Brooklyn Nets were right not to rush into a trade. As far as this trade saga goes, the team has all the leverage.

Superstar trades take time to develop in the NBA. So it's not fully surprising that Durant is still on the roster. Brooklyn might also still be holding out hope that Durant and Irving work things out given their close friendship away from basketball.

"I believe the Nets are relying on KD's basketball character, because in the end, he's just a hooper. He'll be ready to play but the question is will he be emotionally ready to play?" @RealSkipBayless on reports of the Nets wanting to "run it back" with KD and Kyrie:"I believe the Nets are relying on KD's basketball character, because in the end, he's just a hooper. He'll be ready to play but the question is will he be emotionally ready to play?" .@RealSkipBayless on reports of the Nets wanting to "run it back" with KD and Kyrie:"I believe the Nets are relying on KD's basketball character, because in the end, he's just a hooper. He'll be ready to play but the question is will he be emotionally ready to play?" https://t.co/2UhLkeDEUc Will Kevin Durant's heart be there this season? I don't think his heart was in it during the playoff series vs the Celtics. That didn't look like Kevin Durant. More @undisputed , now on FS1. twitter.com/undisputed/sta… Will Kevin Durant's heart be there this season? I don't think his heart was in it during the playoff series vs the Celtics. That didn't look like Kevin Durant. More @undisputed, now on FS1. twitter.com/undisputed/sta…

If a proper return package doesn't come along, running it back is by far the best option for the Nets. If both stars commit to playing, they have a chance to be a contender this season.

Along with a strong supporting cast, the Nets are also getting bacn an All-Star level talent this season. Following a back injury that kept him on the sidelines, Ben Simmons is expected to make his long-awaited debut for Brooklyn. Pairing him with the duo of Durant and Irving makes a big three that can go toe-to-toe with just about every other contender in the league.

After everything they've done to put together a roster that can contend, there is no denying Brooklyn wants to see the pair of stars give it one last shot.

