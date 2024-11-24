NBA analyst shares shocking Stevie Wonder encounter at Michael Jordan's party

NBA analyst Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson shared a story about his encounter with music icon Stevie Wonder. Scoop B shared that he attended Michael Jordan's party at Bel-Air some time ago, which was also the first time he met the NBA legend. Robinson then hilariously told the story of how he crossed paths with the musician.

Scoop B said on "S.L.E.E.P." that he met Stevie Wonder while getting some food at the party. He saw the legendary artist walking in his direction with someone clinging to Wonder's arm. Robinson then introduced himself to the music icon.

"I remember being at [Michael] Jordan's party in Bel-Air," Scoop B said. "It was a fondue station and they had the pretzels next to the fondue. Stevie Wonder walks past me with somebody on his arm. You know I stopped what I was doing... I say "Hey Stevie!" I introduced myself... He lifted his glasses and says "Good to see you Brandon." He walked away."

What makes the story funny is the fact that Stevie Wonder is blind, making for a hilarious moment between the music legend and the analyst.

Carmelo Anthony shares what Stevie Wonder told him before NBA All-Star game

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony shared a hilarious story about him and Stevie Wonder. Back when Anthony was still playing in the league, he had the opportunity to meet Wonder before one of his All-Star games. Carmelo said that the music icon went to the locker room area to meet all the stars.

As Anthony shared the story to his co-hosts on his podcast, none of them wanted to believe him because they knew Wonder was blind. However, the NBA legend insisted that his encounter with Stevie did take place despite how bizarre it may have sounded.

"All-Star weekend, LA," Anthony revealed where he met Stevie Wonder. "We in the back, locker room, hallway flooded [with fans]. Only certain people can break those lines. ... They like "Yo! Stevie Wonder wants to meet the players." I come out, "Yo Stevie! Carmelo Anthony." [Stevie Wonder] said, "I love watching you play.""

While Carmelo Anthony's story about Stevie Wonder wanting to meet the NBA players may sound like a stretch, the music icon's encounter with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson is an indication that Anthony's story could be true.

