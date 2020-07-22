NBA bubble update: A closer look at the barbershop setup, as Mavericks continue the trend of innovative warm-up routines

The NBA bubble has been full of surprises until now. Like the regulation period, it looks like the stars are having their share of fun in the NBA bubble. The NBA is also making life easy for the players by introducing new stuff. The introduction of the Barbershop in the NBA bubble is an example of that.

The Brooklyn Nets decorate Jamal Crawford’s room

Veteran guard Jamal Crawford has signed to play for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA bubble. The Nets will be missing key stars like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the NBA bubble. Crawford is one of the greatest 'sixth men' of all time. The Nets put up a very wholesome collage of photos from Crawford’s key moments in his life in his room. This was a very nice gesture from the Nets for the veteran who signed recen.

Dallas Mavericks seen playing a unique game in the NBA bubble

After enjoying a game of Tennis a few days back, the Dallas Mavericks chose to go with Spikeball this time around. Stars like Luka Doncic were seen having fun playing this unique game. The Mavericks photographers were quick to capture this moment of competativeness. The Mavericks have come up with unique warm up routines since practice in the NBA bubble started. They will be relying a lot on youngster Luka Doncic when the competition restarts. You can check out the video here-

San Antonio Spurs plan to play ‘Bubble corn hole’ tournament

The NBA stars are finding unique ways to bond and have fun in the bubble. Turns out, the Gregg Popovich coached San Antonio Spurs have decided to have a ‘Bubble corn hole’ tournament between the squad. Notable members of the team will also be participating in this tournament as seen in this image.

hey @spurs plz stream this for the fans pic.twitter.com/Rc03ts59ij — NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 21, 2020

We take a closer look at the NBA barbershop

In a unique and player-friendly action by the organization, a barbershop has been set up in the NBA bubble as reported a few days back. However, courtesy of social media, we take a closer look at the barbershop. This move will be welcomed by the NBA players and looks like a place where a lot of fun conversations will happen between players of different teams.

the best look at the nba bubble barbershop 💈 pic.twitter.com/uvdvMfaMtV — NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 21, 2020

