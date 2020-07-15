NBA Bubble Update: The return of the 'Joker', 2 more players test positive for Coronavirus

It’s official! Nikola Jokic had entered the NBA Orlando bubble. The Denver Nuggets center had tested positive for Coronavirus in the month of June. He had decided to quarantine in his home country Serbia. But now, he has fully recovered and had joined his team in the Orlando bubble.

Nikola Jokic is back with the Denver Nuggets after recovering from Covid-19

The Nuggets are a championship contender and they will more than welcome their star Center before the official restart on 31st July. Nikola Jokic has notably come out of the quarantine looking lean and he will be planning to punish the opposition centres in the paint. The Nuggets shared a picture of Jokic entering the bubble.

2 more NBA players test positive for Coronavirus

Sacramento Kings Forward Harrison Barnes has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Recently, his teammate Richaun Holmes was asked to undergo a ten-day quarantine by the NBA for violation of the bubble protocol. Barnes is latest in series of NBA players who have declared positive for Coronavirus.

Houston Rockets star guard Russell Westbrook had also announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing recovery procedure. It has also been reported that former Lakers forward Michael Beasley has tested positive for the Coronavirus. The Brooklyn Nets had signed Beasley to fill up their thin roster as key stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would not be joining the team in Orlando.

Tim Duncan to stay back in San Antonio

Tim Duncan will not be joining the San Antonio Spurs in the Orlando bubble. It has been reported that he decided to stay back with medical staff who are overlooking the LaMarcus Alridge’s injury rehab. This is Duncan’s first year as an assistant to the legendary Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. The San Antonio Spurs will definitely miss his presence as they look to push for the playoffs. They will have to definitely punch above their weight to get a playoff berth when the NBA resumes on 30th July.

Tim Duncan will not be here at Walt Disney World on the Spurs' bench ...



The team says Duncan, in his first season as an assistant coach to Gregg Popovich, stayed in San Antonio with a few Spurs medical and performance staffers to supervise LaMarcus Aldridge's injury rehab — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 14, 2020

Mo Bamba enjoys a game of Uno with teammates

A lot of NBA players have shared their struggles with the food and hospitality service being provided in the bubble. The NBA has been criticized by the players and it has been well documented on social media. However, some of them are having a gala time with their teammates. Mo Bamba, the Orlando Magic center was seen enjoying a game of Uno with his teammates inside the bubble. Bamba will be looking to help Magic win a majority of their games as they will be vying for a playoff spot in the eastern conference.

UNO’s real serious around here pic.twitter.com/8o8DO6QpHq — Mo Bamba (@TheRealMoBamba) July 14, 2020

Lou Williams reacts to news of NBA’s ‘snitch hotline’ being used multiple times

Lou Williams chimed in with a quirky reaction on Twitter to the news of the ‘snitch hotline’ being used multiple times. Shams Charania had reported that Multiple tips had been placed into the NBA’s anonymous hotline to report protocol violations on campus. Lou Williams’s LA Clippers will be looking to win the NBA championship. They might run into LA Lakers in the western conference finals which will make for a mouth-watering clash

