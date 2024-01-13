NBA cameraman salary: How much do photographers make in the NBA?

Many of the NBA's moments are captured in pictures, thanks to the work of very talented photographers who cover the teams during games, press conferences or other team-related appearances.

In fact, fans who watch games, whether live or on their TV, have seen that photographers are often sitting courtside or at the baseline, ready to capture the moments when a player does something spectacular.

Some basketball fans who have an interest in or talent for taking photos might be wondering what it takes to become one of the people to sit courtside or follow a team around and snap their pictures.

As with any job, there are some things you need to know before you can become a photographer for the NBA. Here are some vital pieces of information for anyone aspiring to take pictures of their favorite teams or players.

What does a cameraman do?

There are two different jobs for cameramen in the league. Aside from photographers, teams also has videographers who are responsible for covering the events of a game to be broadcast to those watching at home and for recording the footage played later in highlight reels or other purposes.

A photographer, meanwhile, takes still photos that go on posters, merchandise or even posts on social media. However, photographers don't just take pictures of players during games.

They are also responsible for taking pictures of other elements related to the team, like places in the arena, fans, coaching staff or behind-the-scenes photos when players shoot promo videos, among other things.

What education is needed to become an NBA photographer?

The educational requirements to become a photographer in the league are quite vague. To increase the odds of being hired, a person can take several certification classes or workshops that award a certificate on completion.

There are also several online programs or universities that offer an Associate Degree in Photography, which one can take to increase one's chances of being hired.

For those who want to go the extra mile, they can go for a Bachelor's Degree in journalism or fine arts.

Average NBA photographer salary

Another thing that an aspiring professional sports photographer might be wondering is the amount of money that one makes by doing this job.

For those who are wondering how much a photographer makes, their national average salary is $40,000 annually. However, it can differ per team or organization.

For example, the average annual salary for a photographer with the Phoenix Suns is $67,418, while a photographer with the Golden State Warriors makes $90,113 yearly.

The salary varies per region, so one who wants to take this job also needs to be mindful of income tax in various states.

