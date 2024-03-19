NBA Clutch Player of the Year 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Damian Lillard (Week 21)

The NBA Clutch Player of the Year Award is the league's newest honor, given to a player who comes through for his team to seal victories. In its second season, the winner gets to take home the Jerry West Trophy, named after the person who had a reputation for being a closer during the NBA's early years.

In the 2022-23 season, the first Jerry West Trophy was taken home by De'Aaron Fox, who bested the Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler and the Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan.

As the season is in its last weeks before the postseason, here are the top five players who are in the billing to be the second Jerry West Trophy winner.

NBA Clutch Player of the Year Power Rankings after Week 21

#5, Nikola Jokic

Whether he is scoring, assisting or rebounding, former league MVP Nikola Jokic has willed the Denver Nuggets back into contention for the best record in the NBA Western Conference.

Heading into Tuesday's games, Denver and the Minnesota Timberwolves are tied at 47-21, a half-game behind the OKC Thunder (47-20). Just imagine if Jamal Murray was not injured at the start of the season, the Nuggets could have a firm hold of the West at this point.

#4, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The resurgence of the OKC Thunder is complete due to the MVP-caliber year that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having. His team has been in a consistent battle for the best record in the Western Conference.

Without SGA providing clutch moments, it would be safe to say that they wouldn't be one of the NBA's best teams. The best part about it is that the Thunder's young core should hang around for the next few seasons, giving their fanbase a brighter future.

#3, Damian Lillard

Carrying the basketball nickname "Dame Time" due to his clutch performances, it's no surprise that Damian Lillard is on this list. Lillard is part of one of the elite teams and title contenders in the NBA Eastern Conference. Having won the Lillard trade sweepstakes during the offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks (44-24) are cashing in on their latest acquisition.

#2, Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors (35-32) are clinging on to the 10th-best record in the NBA West, and they have to thank Steph Curry for that.

In the recent podcast of LeBron James and JJ Redick on "Mind The Game," the four-time league MVP gave props to Curry that as long as he is on the floor, no lead is safe.

#1, DeMar DeRozan

Even with the Chicago Bulls (34-35) struggling, their season could have been worse if DeMar DeRozan was not able to deliver in the clutch. He has been one of the league leaders with clutch points and has overtaken Steph Curry in the odds to take the Jerry West Trophy.

If DeRozan was not delivering in the fourth quarter or overtime, Chicago could be even out of the NBA Eastern Conference play-in picture.