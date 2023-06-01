NBA Coaching Vacancies June 2023: List of All Teams Who Are Yet to Hire New Coach For NBA 2023-24 Season

Six NBA teams will have new head coaches next season. The Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets have already made their hirings. Nick Nurse joined the 76ers, the Bucks signed Adrian Griffin, Monty Williams agreed to a deal with the Pistons, and the Rockets acquired former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka.

The Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors are now the only teams to make their signings. The Suns seem closer to hiring a head coach at this stage. According to NBA rumors, their list has been streamlined down to three options, former 76ers coach Doc Rivers, former Lakers coach Frank Vogel and assistant coach Kevin Young.

The Raptors, meanwhile, have interviewed multiple candidates, including Steve Nash, JJ Redick, Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez, Heat assistant Chris Quinn and David Adelman. Another option the Raptors are reportedly considering is Spanish national team coach Sergio Scariolo.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors are heading in a new direction next NBA season

The Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors are heading in new directions, which will determine their search process for their new head coach. The Suns have gone all-in on their approach to contend for a championship. They gave up crucial assets in pursuing Kevin Durant at the trade deadline in February.

The Suns should ideally prefer a coach with experience in handling a star-studded and championship-worthy roster. Two of their three finalists, Doc Rivers and Frank Vogel, fit the bill in that regard. Rivers led the Boston Celtics to an NBA championship in 2008 with the big three of Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett.

Meanwhile, Vogel led the LeBron James and Anthony Davis-led LA Lakers to a championship in 2020. Both head coaches also have been master tacticians, especially on defense. That was one of the Suns' glaring weaknesses since the KD trade.

The Toronto Raptors, on the other hand, could be heading towards a rebuild. Their current core has the potential to be playoff contenders, but they only made it to the play-in tournament this year.

They have excellent pieces that could fetch a bevy of draft capital and young players with tremendous upside, who they could rebuild with Scottie Barnes as their core piece.

A young NBA coach with modern ideas and the ability to connect with younger players would be the ideal man to take charge of them.

Also read: NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns intent on hiring former champion coaches this summer

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes