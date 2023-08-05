NBA Crossover Grid answers for today August 5

The latest NBA Crossover Grid for August 5 has been released. Today is the 38th day for fans to test their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

The August 5 NBA Crossover Grid

Clues for the August 5 NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the Chicago Bulls and LA Clippers

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks

Grid 3 - 1-3x NBA All-Star who played for the Bulls

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and LA Clippers

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks

Grid 6 - 1-3x NBA All-Star who played for the Hawks

Grid 7 - Clippers player with 40+ points in a playoff game

Grid 8 - Mavericks player with 40+ points in a playoff game

Grid 9 - A 1-3x NBA All-Star with 40+ points in a playoff game

NBA Crossover Grid for Day 38

Ron Harper and Craig Hodges are potential answers for Grid 1. Harper was part of the Chicago Bulls' second three-peat, but played for the LA Clippers before teaming up with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Hodges first played with the San Diego Clippers for two seasons. He was also part of two of the Bulls’ first two championships in the early 90s.

Tyson Chandler is the popular answer for Grid 2. The Bulls made Chandler the No. 2 pick of the 2001 NBA Draft. He stayed there for five seasons but won his only championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011.

Rodney McCray will be another possible answer here. Three of his last seasons in the league were spent with the Mavericks and then with the Bulls.

Hersey Hawkins was a one-time All-Star with the Philadelphia 76ers during the 1990-91 season and had a one-year stint with the Bulls in 1999-00. He’s a great answer for Grid 3.

For Grid 4, Dominique Wilkins will be the popular choice. “The Human Highlight Film” built his Hall of Fame resume with the Atlanta Hawks before he was traded to the LA Clippers in 1994.

Probably not many will know that Moses Malone also played for the Clippers and the Hawks in his career. “The Chairman of the Boards” moved from the ABA to the NBA in 1976 with the Buffalo Braves who would later become the Clippers.

He only played two games for the franchise before starting a glittering career with the Houston Rockets and eventually finding his way to Atlanta.

Jason Terry will be a popular choice for Grid 5. “The Jet” began his career with the Hawks before winning the 2011 championship with the Dallas Mavericks.

Danny Manning might not be so common. He was the No. 1 pick in 1988 by the LA Clippers and was a three-time All-Star before moving to Atlanta where he continued his form.

Antoine Walker was a three-time All-Star with the Boston Celtics who also played with the Atlanta Hawks for a season (2004-05). He’s a solid answer for Grid 6.

Tom Chambers started his career with the San Diego Clippers. It was with the Phoenix Suns during the 1989 playoffs when he scored 41 points. He might be the best answer for Grid 7.

For Grid 8, Luka Doncic and Dirk Nowitzki are popular choices. Adrian Dantley, however, might be the best here. He played two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks and had multiple 40-point games in his career.

Kevin Johnson was a three-time All-Star who had five 40-point games in his career, making him an excellent choice for Grid 9.

Here's the filled-out Crossover Grid:

The completed August 5 NBA Crossover Grid

