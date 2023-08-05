NBA Crossover Grid answers for today August 5: Clippers stars who played for Bulls and Hawks

It's Day 35 of the NBA Crossover Grid and a new puzzle has been released for August 5. The daily trivia game based on MLB's Immaculate Grid continues to remain popular among the members of the online hoops community.

Here are the clues for Saturday's Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and LA Clippers.

Grid 2: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks.

Grid 3: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and was named an All-Star once, twice or thrice.

Grid 4: Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and LA Clippers.

Grid 5: Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks.

Grid 6: Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and was named an All-Star once, twice or thrice.

Grid 7: Player who played for the LA Clippers and scored 40 or more points in a playoff game.

Grid 8: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and scored 40 or more points in a playoff game.

Grid 9: Player who scored 40 or more points in a playoff game. and was named an All-Star once, twice or thrice.

For Saturday's NBA Crossover Grid, here's a closer look at Grids 1 and 4: Which LA Clippers players have also played for the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks, respectively?

Jamal Crawford had the best years of his career as a sixth man with the LA Clippers. Crawford spent five seasons with the Clippers and won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award twice. He started his career with the Bulls after going as the No. 8 pick in the 2000 NBA Draft.

For Grid 4, Dominique Wilkins is probably the greatest player in Hawks franchise history. Wilkins was in Atlanta for 11 and a half seasons, and he has a statue outside State Farm Arena.

He was traded to the Clippers in the middle of the 1993-94 season and played 25 games for them before leaving in free agency.

It should be noted that Jamal Crawford is also the right answer for Grid 4. He played two seasons in Atlanta and won his first Sixth Man of the Year with the Hawks in 2010.

NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 5

Some people are not satisfied with just getting the correct answers for the NBA Crossover Grid. There are those who want to have a low score rating and a higher rank.

For Grid 1, notable Clippers-Bulls players include Elton Brand, Joakim Noah, Patrick Beverley, Ron Harper, Rajon Rondo and Eric Piatkowski.

On the other hand, players such as Danny Manning, Danilo Gallinari, Lou Williams, Moses Malone, Josh Smith and Lorenzen Wright played for the Clippers and Hawks.

Here's a completed NBA Crossover Grid:

NBA Crossover Grid - Day 38

