NBA Immaculate Grid answers for today August 5: Thunder stars who played for the Sixers and Spurs

There's an all-new NBA Immaculate Grid on Saturday, August 5. It's Day 11 of the hoops version of the popular grid game that started with MLB.

The new grid has a special category of players averaging 20 or more points in a single season.

Here are the clues for Saturday's Immaculate Grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grid 1: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Lakers.

Grid 2: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and LA Lakers.

Grid 3: Player who played for the LA Lakers and averaged 20 or more points in a single season.

Grid 4: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and OKC Thunder.

Grid 5: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and OKC Thunder.

Grid 6: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and averaged 20 or more points in a single season.

Grid 7: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics.

Grid 8: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics.

Grid 9: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and averaged 20 or more points in a single season.

Looking closer at Grids 4 and 5 for Saturday's NBA Immaculate Grid: Which OKC Thunder stars have played for the Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs, respectively?

For Grid 4, James Harden started his career with the Thunder in 2009 and won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2012. He was then traded to the Houston Rockets where he had the best years of his career. The Sixers acquired him in the middle of the 2021-22 season from the Brooklyn Nets.

Doug McDermott currently plays for the Spurs. He's been in San Antonio since 2021 when the team acquired him via a sign-and-trade with the Dallas Mavericks.

He played 22 games for the Thunder in the 2016-17 season after the Chicago Bulls traded him and Taj Gibson for Joffrey Lauvergne, Anthony Morrow and Cameron Payne.

Also Read: NBA Immaculate Grid answers for today August 3: Mavericks stars who played for the Bulls and Bucks

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 5

While some players are content with finishing the grid game, others want to have a lower score. For those who want a lower score, use players such as Al Horford, Isaiah Joe, Mike Muscala, Jerami Grant and Nerlens Noel for Grid 4.

It should be noted that the Seattle SuperSonics are part of the Thunder's franchise history. Other notable Thunder/Sonics-Spurs players include Brent Barry, Isaiah Roby, Kevin Martin, Dale Ellis, Avery Johnson and George Hill.

Here's a complete Immaculate Grid for Saturday:

NBA Immaculate Grid - August 5

Also Read: NBA Immaculate Grid answers for today (August 3): Warriors stars who played for the Suns and Mavericks

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)