NBA Immaculate Grid answers for today August 3: Mavericks stars who played for the Bulls and Bucks

It's Day 9 of the NBA Immaculate Grid and a new puzzle has been released for August 3. Thursday's grid has a special category: a player who averaged five or more assists in a single season.

The NBA version of the Immaculate Grid follows the same rules as its MLB counterpart.

Let's take a look at the clues of Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.

Grid 2: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

Grid 3: Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and averaged five or more assists in a single season.

Grid 4: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls.

Grid 5: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls.

Grid 6: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and averaged five or more assists in a single season.

Grid 7: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.

Grid 8: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks.

Grid 9: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and averaged five or more assists in a single season.

Here is a closer look at Grids 5 and 8 for Thursday's NBA Immaculate Grid: Which Dallas Mavericks players have also played for the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks, respectively?

For Grid 5, Rajon Rondo spent half a season with the Mavericks after he was traded by the Boston Celtics in 2014. Rondo's tenure in Dallas ended tumultuously and he had to repair his image with the Sacramento Kings the next season.

He then signed a two-year, $28 million contract with the Bulls in the summer of 2016.

Jason Terry is among the many possible answers for Grid 8. Terry is a Mavericks legend, helping the franchise win its lone NBA championship in 2011. He spent the final two years of his career with the Milwaukee Bucks from 2016 to 2018.

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 3

Dennis Rodman is also a possible answer for Grid 5. Rodman's NBA career ended in Dallas while he won three NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls. For those who want a lower score, players such as Elton Brand, Doug McDermott, Drew Gooden, Eddy Curry and Al-Farouq Aminu would also work.

Meanwhile, other notable Mavericks-Bucks players include OJ Mayo, Samuel Dalembert, Richard Jefferson, Jae Crowder, Jerry Stackhouse, Yi Jianlian and Andrew Bogut.

Here's a complete Immaculate Grid for August 3:

NBA Immaculate Grid - August 3

