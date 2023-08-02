NBA Immaculate Grid Answers for today (August 2): Pistons stars who played for the Rockets and Nets

An all-new NBA Immaculate Grid has been released for August 2. The latest puzzle features a new special category: a player who won an NBA championship. It should be noted that the player should have won the title with the team assigned in the grid.

Let's take a look at the clues for Wednesday's Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets.

Grid 2: Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets.

Grid 3: Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and won a championship with the Pistons.

Grid 4: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.

Grid 5: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets.

Grid 6: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and won a championship with the Raptors.

Grid 7: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets.

Grid 8: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.

Grid 9: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and won a championship with the Nuggets.

For Wednesday's NBA Immaculate Grid, let's try to answer Grids 1 and 2. Which Detroit Pistons players have suited up for either the Brooklyn Nets or the Houston Rockets?

Blake Griffin's time with the LA Clippers ended on January 29, 2018, when he was traded to the Pistons. Griffin spent three years in Detroit before was bought out of his contract in 2021. He signed with the Nets and had a one-and-a-half-year stint there.

On the other hand, Josh Smith and Christian Wood are popular answers for Grid 2. Smith had two different stints in Houston and was famous for signing an atrocious deal with the Pistons in 2013. Before playing for the Dallas Mavericks last season, Wood's previous two teams were the Pistons and Rockets.

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 2

For those who want a low score for Wednesday's NBA Immaculate Grid, Blake Griffin is not the only answer for Grid 1. Some might not remember players such as Jerry Stackhouse, Rick Mahorn, Markieff Morris, Derrick Coleman, Jahlil Okafor and Mason Plumlee played for the Pistons and Nets.

Meanwhile, other notable Pistons-Rockets players include Carlos Delfino, Kelly Olynyk, Tracy McGrady, Ish Smith, Bob Sura, D.J. Augustin, Marcus Morris, Otis Thorpe and Brandon Knight.

Here's a completed Immaculate Grid for Wednesday:

NBA Immaculate Grid - August 2

