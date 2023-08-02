NBA HoopGrids answers for today (August 2): Knicks players who played for the Hornets and Bulls

NBA HoopGrids has uploaded an all-new puzzle for Wednesday, August 2. The trivial puzzle game remains popular and continues to take over the online basketball community. The new grid introduced a new category: a player who didn't have a 3-point attempt in a season.

Here are the clues for Wednesday's HoopGrids:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks.

Grid 2: Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid 3: Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and had zero 3-point attempts in a season.

Grid 4: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks.

Grid 5: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid 6: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and had zero 3-point attempts in a season.

Grid 7: Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks.

Grid 8: Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid 9: Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and had zero 3-point attempts in a season.

For Wednesday's NBA HoopGrids, let's try to answer Grids 1 and 4. Which New York Knicks players have also played for either the Charlotte Hornets or the Chicago Bulls?

Derrick Rose became an MVP with the Bulls in 2011 but injuries derailed his promising career. Rose spent eight seasons in Chicago before he was traded to the Knicks in 2016. His first stint in New York lasted for one season but the Knicks re-acquired him in 2020 via trade with the Detroit Pistons.

Rose's second stint with the Knicks ended this summer when he signed a two-year contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Lin became famous in New York more than a decade ago. Lin bounced around the league after "Linsanity" and one of his stops was in Charlotte in the 2015-16 season.

NBA HoopGrids answers for August 2

Derrick Rose is not the only player to suit up for the Bulls and Knicks. Other notable former Bulls-Knicks players include Joakim Noah, Jamal Crawford and Tyson Chandler.

For those who want to have a lower rarity score, you can put in players such as Eddy Curry, Robin Lopez, Luke Kornet and Lou Amundson.

On the other hand, there are other popular picks for Grid 1. Players such as Raymond Felton, Willy Hernangomez, Baron Davis, Anthony Mason and Larry Johnson played for both the Knicks and Hornets.

Here's a completed HoopGrids for August 2:

NBA HoopGrids - August 2

