NBA Immaculate Grid answers for today (August 3): Warriors stars who played for the Suns and Mavericks

NBA Immaculate Grid released its newest puzzle on August 3. The trivial game remains popular with basketball fans in the middle of the offseason. Thursday's grid has a special category: a player who averaged five or more assists in a single season.

Here are the clues for the August 3 Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.

Grid 2: Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

Grid 3: Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and averaged five or more assists in a single season.

Grid 4: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns.

Grid 5: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks.

Grid 6: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and averaged five or more assists in a single season.

Grid 7: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

Grid 8: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks.

Grid 9: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and averaged five or more assists in a single season.

For Thursday's NBA Immaculate Grid, let's try to answer Grids 1 and 2. Which Golden State Warriors players also suited up for the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, respectively?

Damion Lee currently plays for the Suns and is entering his second season in Phoenix. Lee started his career with the Atlanta Hawks in 2018 before finding his way to Golden State for the 2018-19 season. He spent four seasons with the Warriors and won an NBA championship in 2022.

Meanwhile, Monta Ellis is a popular answer for Grid 2. Ellis spent the first six and a half seasons of his career in the Bay Area. He was part of the We Believe Warriors in 2007 but was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2012 to make way for Steph Curry. He signed with the Mavericks in free agency a year later.

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 3

Damion Lee is not the only player to suit up for both the Suns and Warriors. For those looking to have low scores, you can use players such as Marquese Chriss, Tom Gugliotta, Leandro Barbosa, Matt Barnes, and Dragan Bender. Kevin Durant is also a correct answer, but most people would likely pick him here.

On the other hand, Grid 2 might be more difficult to fill in. Other notable Warriors-Mavericks players include Antawn Jamison, Harrison Barnes, Richard Jefferson, Erick Dampier, and Andrew Bogut. It should be noted that JaVale McGee played for the Warriors, Suns, and Mavericks during his career.

Here's a completed Immaculate Grid for Thursday:

NBA Immaculate Grid - August 3

