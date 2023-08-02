NBA Crossover Grid answers for today (August 2): Lakers players who played for the Nets and the Thunder

It's Day 35 of the NBA Crossover Grid and a new puzzle was released for August 2. Wednesday's game has two special categories: a player born outside the United States and a player who has recorded 20 points and 20 rebounds in a single NBA game.

Here are the clues for the August 2nd Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.

Grid 2: Player who played for the LA Lakers and OKC Thunder.

Grid 3: Player who played for the LA Lakers and was born outside the United States.

Grid 4: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets.

Grid 5: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and OKC Thunder.

Grid 6: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and was born outside the United States.

Grid 7: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and had 20 points and 20 rebounds in an NBA game.

Grid 8: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and had 20 points and 20 rebounds in an NBA game.

Grid 9: Player who was born outside the United States and had 20 points and 20 rebounds in an NBA game.

For Wednesday's Crossover Grid, let's try to answer Grids 1 and 2. Which LA Lakers players have also played for either the Brooklyn Nets or the OKC Thunder?

D'Angelo Russell was drafted second overall by the Lakers in 2015. His first stint in Hollywood ended after just two seasons as he was traded to the Nets in 2017. He lasted just two years in Brooklyn before he got traded again.

Russell returned to the Lakers last season via trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will be returning to the team after signing a new two-year contract this offseason.

Meanwhile, there have been a couple of NBA legends who played for the Lakers and Thunder. Carmelo Anthony spent a season each with both teams, as well as Gary Payton. It should be noted that the Thunder franchise's history includes the Seattle SuperSonics.

NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 2

D'Angelo Russell is probably the most popular answer for Grid 1. It might not be the best answer for players who want to have a lower score. Other possible answers for Grid 1 include Sam Bowie, Joe Smith, Marshon Brooks, Bob McAdoo, Thomas Robinson and Brook Lopez.

Players such as Derek Fisher, Corey Brewer, Vladimir Radmanovic, Mike Muscala, Dennis Schroder and Elden Campbell all suited up for both the Lakers and the Thunder. Another popular answer for Grid 2 is Russell Westbrook, who some Lakers fans might one to use.

Here's a completed NBA Crossover Grid for August 2:

NBA Crossover Grid - Day 35

