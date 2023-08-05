NBA Immaculate Grid answers for today August 5: Sixers stars who played for the Lakers and Celtics

An all-new NBA Immaculate Grid has been released for August 5. The popular trivia game continues to take over the online basketball community in the middle of the offseason. Based on MLB's Immaculate Grid, the same rules apply to its hoops counterpart.

Here are the clues for Saturday's Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the LA Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid 2: Player who played for the LA Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 3: Player who played for the LA Lakers and averaged 20 or more points in a single season.

Grid 4: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid 5: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 6: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and averaged 20 or more points in a single season.

Grid 7: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid 8: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 9: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and averaged 20 or more points in a single season.

For Saturday's NBA Immaculate Grid, let's try to answer Grids 1 and 7. Which Philadelphia 76ers players have played for the LA Lakers and Boston Celtics, respectively?

Wilt Chamberlain might be the greatest player to ever suit up for both the Sixers and Lakers franchises. Chamberlain spent three-and-a-half seasons for the Sixers before joining the Lakers in the latter part of his career. He won one championship for each franchise: 1967 with the Sixers and 1972 with the Lakers.

Meanwhile, Al Horford is a popular answer for Grid 7. Horford joined the Boston Celtics in the summer of 2016 after nine seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. He spent three seasons in Boston and then joined the Sixers in 2019.

Horford's stint in Philly lasted just one season before he got traded to the OKC Thunder. He was traded to the Celtics in 2021 and has been with the team ever since.

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 5

Wilt Chamberlain is not the only answer for Grid 1. For those who want to have a lower score, you can use players such as Montrezl Harrell, JaVale McGee, Mac McClung, Joe Smith, Matt Barnes, Aaron McKie and Lou Williams.

On the other hand, notable Celtics-Sixers include Dana Barros, Amir Johnson, James Young, Evan Turner, Greg Monroe and Tony Battie. It should be noted that Mike Muscala played for the Sixers, Lakers and Celtics during his NBA career.

NBA Immaculate Grid - August 5

