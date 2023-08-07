NBA Crossover Grid answers for today August 7

The latest NBA Crossover Grid puzzle for August 7 has been released. Today is the 40th day for fans to test their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues for the August 7 NBA Crossover Grid:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat

Cell 3 - A top 10 pick of the NBA Draft who played for the Grizzlies

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers

Cell 5 - Player who had stevens with the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat

Cell 6 - A top 10 pick of the NBA Draft who played for the Pacers

Cell 7 - 76ers player who played in the Big East Conference in college

Cell 8 - Heat player who played in the Big East Conference in college

Cell 9 - A top 10 pick of the NBA Draft who played in the Big East Conference in college

NBA Crossover Grid for Day 40

De’Anthony Melton is likely the most popular answer for Cell 1. The Philadelphia 76ers’ starting shooting guard previously played the last three seasons of his career with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Tony Wroten has a much lesser-known answer than Melton. Wroten was a rookie in Memphis before playing his last three years in the league in Philly.

Mike Miller and Shane Battier are good choices for Cell 2. Miller was part of LeBron James’ “Heatles” which won two championships in 2012 and 2013. “Skinny” also had a six-year stint with the Grizzlies.

Battier and Miller were teammates during those two aforementioned Miami Heat championships. “Battle” began his NBA career in Memphis and stayed there for five seasons.

Ja Morant, Hasheem Thabeet, Mike Conley and Shareef Abdul-Rahim are all former top-10 picks who played for the Memphis Grizzlies. They’re possible answers for Cell 3.

T.J. McConnell is a good fit for Cell 4. He was with the Philadelphia 76ers from 2015-16 to 2018-19 and played with the Indiana Pacers over the last four years.

Hall of Famer George McGinnis is another option. He had a total of seven seasons in Indiana and three in Philadelphia.

Jermaine O’Neal, Danny Granger, James Posey and Victor Oladipo are good answers for Cell 5. They all had stints in their respective careers with the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers.

Bennedict Mathurin, Paul George, Rik Smits, Chuck Person and Wayman Tisdale are a few of the answers for Cell 6. They were former top 10 picks who played for the Pacers.

Allen Iverson is likely the most popular answer for Cell 7. He played for the Georgetown Hoyas in college and starred for the Philadelphia 76ers. Current Sixers backup big man Paul Reed should be a great answer. He was with DePaul in college.

ThrowbackHoops @ThrowbackHoops pic.twitter.com/zPJLmokuh4 Allen Iverson at Georgetown was special

Jimmy Butler is the name most fans will probably associate with the Big East Conference and the Miami Heat. Max Strus (DePaul) and Omer Yurtseven (Georgetown) are options as well for Cell 8.

For Cell 9, Kemba Walker, who played for UConn in the Big East, was picked ninth by the Charlotte Hornets in 2011. Mikal Bridges (Villanova), who was picked 10th by the Philadelphia 76ers but traded to the Phoenix Suns is also a good answer.

Here's the filled-out August 7 Crossover Grid:

The completed August 7 NBA Crossover Grid

