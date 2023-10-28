NBA delay of game violation 2023-24: Basketball rule breakdown

The NBA made some changes to the delay of game violation about a decade ago. The delay of game is one of the first 13 basketball rules set by Dr. James Naismith on January 15, 1892 at Springfield College. Let's take a look at the breakdown of this basic rule.

According to the official rulebook of the NBA, the delay of game violation is under Rule No. 12: Fouls and Penalties. An official can only call the violation for nine reasons:

A player prevents the ball from being promptly put into play.

A player interferes with the ball after a made field goal or free throw.

A player fails to immediately pass the ball to the nearest official after a foul or violation is called.

A player touches the ball before the throw-in is released.

A defending player crosses the boundary line within the designated throw-in spot before the throw-in is released.

A team prevents a play from happening at any time.

A player, coach or team personnel interferes with a ball that is already in play.

A player steps out beyond the 3-point line in between free throw attempts.

A player enters the game with an untucked shirt.

The NBA updated the rules at the start of the 2013-14 season, adding a penalty that will lead to a technical foul and a bonus free throw. The first delay of game call will result in a warning, while the second one will be a technical foul, as well as subsequent delay of game calls.

There was also an exception to the delay of game rules in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime. A player can be called for a technical foul when he crosses the boundary line when an offensive player is in the inbound position. Most teams use this exception during clutch situations to see what play was drawn up.

What's the difference between FIBA and NBA delay of game rules?

In the NBA, a player cannot be ejected from the game even if he gets called for two technical fouls for delay of game violation. Even a coach or personnel who gets called twice for delay of game won't be disqualified from the game.

On the other hand, players, coaches or anyone who will get called for two technical fouls due to delay of game violations in FIBA will be thrown out of the game. Hanging on the rim for too long is also a delay of game under FIBA rules.

