NBA Draft 2020: Golden State Warriors monitoring Israeli prospect Deni Avdija, Minnesota Timberwolves undecided about their no. 1 overall pick

With the NBA Draft 2020 approaching, the front offices of various teams are preparing their strategies to land the right players with their picks. With title contenders Golden State Warriors having the second pick in the NBA Draft 2020, there is a lot of speculation about how they could use it.

NBA Draft 2020: Golden State Warriors monitoring Israeli prospect Deni Avdija

Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors

After an underwhelming season, the Golden State Warriors are set to be back in the conversation for NBA championship contenders, with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson cleared to return. Steve Kerr's team are also expected to be active in the off-season, with NBA trade rumors around their second pick in the NBA Draft 2020 picking up as the D-day draws closer.

According to 'The Athletic's Ethan Strauss, the Golden State Warriors worked with highly-rated prospect Deni Avdija in Atlanta today. The Israeli forward is touted to be at least a top 10 pick in the NBA Draft 2020, with top teams monitoring him ahead of the event. That doesn't come as a surprise as the Golden State Warriors management is known to be quite active in the off-season.

The Golden State Warriors have found great success on Draft Day in the past as they landed players like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, who later played a pivotal role in the team's success last decade. With the Golden State Warriors hoping for similar luck in NBA Draft 2020, it won't come off as a surprise if Deni Avdija is picked up by the franchise.

Minnesota Timberwolves haven't decided on who to choose with their number 1 pick in NBA Draft 2020

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat

The Minnesota Timberwolves have struggled to make the postseason in the last few years, but their fortunes seem to have changed for the better as they landed the number 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft 2020. The franchise, who also boasts of the dynamic duo of Karl Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell, are expected to be an exciting team next season.

However, the franchise hasn't reportedly decided about who they are going to pick in the NBA Draft 2020. In this regard, Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas was quoted as saying:

"Now, at the stage that we're at, about a month out, we have formulated a lot of opinions, but you want to challenge those as much as you can here as you go all the way up to draft night."

With the Minnesota Timberwolves having plenty of options in their hands, NBA trade rumors suggest that the team could even be willing to trade the pick for a third star in order to compete for a championship.