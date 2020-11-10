NBA Draft 2020: LaMelo Ball favorite to go No. 1 overall, with multiple teams including OKC Thunder looking to move up for him

LaMelo Ball is already almost a household name in the basketball circuit despite never having set foot on an NBA court. With his elder brother Lonzo Ball playing for the New Orleans Pelicans and celebrity father LaVar Ball continually blethering about his younger son's talent, many expect LaMelo Ball to be a star in the league. In the upcoming NBA Draft 2020, Ball is projected to be a top-5 pick, and teams that won't be able to draft him with their low picks are looking to trade up to acquire his services.

NBA Draft 2020: LaMelo Ball is in the radars of several teams in the NBA

LaMelo Ball

There is a bevy of teams looking to trade up for LaMelo Ball, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN. These teams include the likes of the Chicago Bulls, the Detroit Pistons and the OKC Thunder. It is speculated that a well-travelled 6' 7" point guard could be a beneficial presence in the rosters of many teams.

"Some popular picks among executives to make such a move for LaMelo Ball at No. 1 include the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder." 👀👀👀



- Jonathan Givony

(Via ESPN / h/t @TopBallCoverage ) pic.twitter.com/r89OiHYevT — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 9, 2020

In this regard, Givony made a specific mention of the OKC Thunder. Despite having a veteran point guard Chris Paul, there are a host of NBA trade rumors around Paul, possibly leaving Oklahoma City. In that case, the young Thunder roster would need a capable point guard.

According to scouting reports, Ball might be the one OKC could look for in the upcoming NBA Draft 2020. The franchise presently own the No. 25 pick but has a large number of future first-rounders that could be utilized to tempt the Timberwolves, who have the number one pick.

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have been interested in LaMelo Ball for a long time ever since he was a projected to be the top pick in the NBA Draft 2020.

Advertisement

The franchise is looking for an efficient point guard who could play in the backcourt alongside their star Zach LaVine. Ball's playmaking skills could relieve LaVine of the responsibility to initiate the team's offense after every possession.

What to make of the Bulls recently being linked to LaMelo Ball and Kira Lewis Jr.https://t.co/L4tQQl5r6D — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) October 29, 2020

The Detroit Pistons are another franchise looking to add a playmaker. With the team struggling lately, numerous NBA trade rumors have linked them with point guards.

The team, who are on a rebuild, could look at a young and talented guard like LaMelo Ball to take the franchise to new heights. The Detroit Pistons currently own the 7th pick in the NBA Draft 2020. If they wish to acquire Ball, they would have to trade up soon.