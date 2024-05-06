The rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake continues as even former NBA player Delonte West got mentioned by a fan. Recently, longtime rapper Rick Ross posted a video of himself trolling the Canadian rapper and a fan compared him to West for a funny reason.

Drake and Ross have had a constant beef against each other. When the Toronto rapper released his diss track "Push Ups," he took shots at some of the artists in the industry, including Rozay. Both artists have gone back and forth since the former unfollowed the hitmaker behind "God's Plan."

The Canadian artist dissed the other's age and inability to make a hit song. To which Ross responded with his diss track, "Champagne Moments." He accused Drake of having ghostwriters and getting a nose job. The former responded by accusing The Boss of being "angry and racist."

Since then, the two have not settled what's going on between them. Recently, after Drake released "The Heart Part 6," Ross posted a video of himself trolling his rival.

Fans saw this and immediately compared Ross to West. Here are some of what the fans had to say.

"This like Bron and Kobe going at it and you got dalonte west tryna score 40," one fan compared Drake and Lamar to Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, and Ross to West.

"Ross like so so it’s like washed up Karl Malone on the lakers in 04 trying to score," a fan even compared Ross to an aging Karl Malone from the 2004 LA Lakers team.

"Embiid going for 70 while Daniel House is taking double contsetd layups," this fan had a more modern NBA take.

Other fans thought it wasn't cool to disrespect Ross.

"Nah that’s too disrespectful to Ross," a fan defended the rapper.

"Rick Ross a better all time rapper than Kendrick tho" one fan had high praise for Rozay.

"Nah Ross would be at least D Wade lol," this fan thinks Ross should be compared to a legend.

Delonte West's controversy with LeBron James

During his time as an active NBA player, Delonte West got a chance to play with LeBron James. West was an incredible player for the Cleveland Cavaliers, as he provided decent scoring. Unfortunately, his time in Cleveland was met with some controversy involving James.

According to rumors, West got intimately involved with the mother of the four-time MVP back in 2011. The rumors spread like wildfire with plenty of fans looking for answers about what happened. Last year, he set the record straight about the rumors that have surrounded him for more than a decade.

"I ain't never ever f****d anybody's mother," West said.

The rumors regarding West and James' mother have been around since the early 2010s. However, the players have kept quiet about it until recently.

