NBA fans bombard D'Angelo Russell’s Instagram as he mentions ‘All-Star point guard’ in latest Bath & Body Works ad: “Get ready to pack your bags”

Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell was on his Instagram page posting a men's product line and it has become a subject for his haters to feast on. The mention of 'All-Star' in the promotion irked a lot of fans and flooded the former Ohio State Buckeye with bashful comments.

It was just a typical day for Russell, as he helped promote a deodorant brand and was just following the script.

"What's up everybody! This is D'Angelo Russell. All-Star point guard...," opened Russell in the video.

One fan said in the comment section that All-Star point guards don't get benched, while another had four crying emojis after posting "All-Star Point Guard".

One fan even went out of his way to call Russell a scrub and tell him to get ready to pack his bags.

According to few critics in the comment section, calling himself an 'All-Star Point Guard' is quite a reach and one even comments that no 'All-Star Point Guard' comes off the bench.

Did D'Angelo Russell become an NBA All-Star?

While D'Angelo Russell's Instagram account is on fire for just mentioning 'All-Star', the 27-year-old guard indeed made it to the NBA All-Star Game once back in 2019.

During this time, he was still part of the Brooklyn Nets, where he averaged 21.1 points, 7.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals and missed only one regular-season game.

In the NBA All-Star Game, Russell played for Team Giannis and was not drafted by future teammate LeBron James. He was able to score six points in 12 minutes of playing time and also get three assists and one rebound. Team LeBron won the game 178-164.

Russell led the Nets to a 42-40 season and finished sixth in the NBA Eastern Conference standings. This was the first time that the Nets had made it to the playoffs in four years.

Unfortunately, the Nets campaign ended as they lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round, 1-4.

D'Angelo Russell was traded to the Golden State Warriors the following year, then went to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a mid-season trade and played for four years.

So far this 2023–24 season, Russell has been averaging 15.1 points, 6.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds for the Los Angeles Lakers in 30 games.