NBA fans draw Nikola Jokic & Joel Embiid parallels for Nuggets' star shooting season-high 18 free throws  

The Denver Nuggets won against the Golden State Warriors, thanks to Nikola Jokic's season-high in free throws. Jokic had 18 chances at the charity stripe and was able to knock down all of his attempts, finishing with 26 points. After the game, fans quickly compared him to reigning league MVP, Joel Embiid.

It's known around the league that Embiid tends to draw fouls whenever he gets a chance, usually taking advantage of the official's whistle. That's exactly what happened in the Christmas Day game between the Nuggets and the Warriors.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr shared his disgust as he felt that the All-Star center took advantage of the referee's whistle. Kerr talked about it after the game with the media.

"I have a problem with the way we are legislating defense out of the game," Kerr said. "We're just enabling players to BS their way to the foul line. If I were a fan, I wouldn't have wanted to watch the second half. It was disgusting."

Kerr wasn't the only one who thought that way as fans voiced their opinion on how the game was officiated.

Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

While there are calls that Jokic helped the team win against the Warriors, other factors also played a significant role. Steph Curry struggled throughout the entire game, only making 33.3% of his shots from the field. Klay Thompson's inconsistencies played an important role, as he only had nine points and made 25% from the field.

The Nuggets starters helped Nikola Jokic win

While many view Nikola Jokic as the star who drew tons of fouls to get the calls in their favor, it was a team effort by the Nuggets. The starters played well against the Warriors tonight, which became a significant part of how the team won.

All five guys were able to score double digits. Jamal Murray had 28 points, making 60% of his threes. Michael Porter Jr. struggled to be a consistent threat from beyond the arc. He only made 30% of his shots from three, but still finished with 19 points for Denver.

Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 16 apiece. KCP was reliable from beyond the arc, making 44.4% of his threes.

The Warriors weren't able to stop the defending champions in their Christmas Day matchup. They did manage to make the game close in the final moments of the fourth period, but there wasn't enough time for them to mount a comeback.

