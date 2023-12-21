NBA fans echo James Harden and Russ' bedazzled reactions to amazing Kawhi Leonard eurostep: 'Might be the best I've seen' 

Kawhi Leonard took over for the LA Clippers on Wednesday night and led the franchise to its ninth consecutive win in a 120-111 road victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Clippers improved to 17-10 in the standings and trail the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves by 3.5 games (20-6).

Meanwhile, Leonard had 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the game. A eurostep he made, where he scored with the layup, got some impressive reactions from teammates James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Both megastars were impressed by Leonard's move on that play.

Similarly, NBA fans were also impressed by what the two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP did and how easily he scored.

"That might be the best euro i've ever seen"

"Even if you are not a fan of this team, you got to love what you see in these players. Simply enjoying the game"

Kawhi Leonard credits chemistry for Clippers' nine-game winning streak

The LA Clippers have started to play great basketball eventually. It took them a while to find their rhythm after the arrival of James Harden, but they have become the best team in the NBA lately. Their nine-game winning streak has helped them climb to the upper echelons of the Western Conference.

For his part, Kawhi Leonard, who has averages of 24.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 3.5 apg so far, credited the team's chemistry as the main reason behind their current win streak.

"Just chemistry, playing together, getting clarity, knowing what to expect coming into games. I think that's what the biggest thing is," Leonard said, via Clutchpoints.

"Just every day just continue trying to get better," coach Ty Lue said, via Clutchpoints. "We still got a long ways to go, but we're trending in the right direction, we're doing a lot of good things and we still just got to stay with it and continue to put in the work."

With their four megastars finally building some chemistry, the Clippers aim to extend their win streak to 10 games when they play the OKC Thunder on Thursday to complete a back-to-back road trip in the West. Another victory will bring them even closer to the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6).