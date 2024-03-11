NBA fans mock James Harden despite playing 58 consecutive games: "Making amends for sins of the past"

Many questioned the LA Clippers’ early-season trade for veteran star guard James Harden, citing his high-maintenance personality and extensive injury history. Harden has since proved his doubters wrong, appearing in 58 consecutive games since his Nov. 6 Clippers debut. Nonetheless, NBA fans aren’t impressed with his newfound durability.

On Sunday, Legion Hoops shared Harden’s consecutive games-played streak on X/Twitter, which extended to 58 following LA’s Sunday home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. If he maintains his streak for the Clippers’ remaining 19 games, he will appear in 77 contests despite being acquired by LA midseason.

Notably, Harden last played 70-plus games in the 2018-19 season with the Houston Rockets. From 2019 to 2023, with the Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, he battled with various injuries, primarily to his lower body. He also opted to sit out the start of this season amid his offseason trade request that landed him in LA.

However, despite the 34-year-old leading the Clippers in total minutes played (2,011) this season, fans on X still criticized him. Many noted that he’s just doing what’s expected of him and shouldn’t be commended.

“It’s his job, nothing crazy about it,” one fan said.

“He’s making amends for sins of the past,” another said.

Meanwhile, others expressed skepticism that the 10-time All-Star will keep up his reliable play come playoff time.

“Don’t worry, he will disappear in the playoffs,” one fan said.

“Wait till [the] playoffs,” another said.

Below are some more of the top fan reactions to Harden’s games-played streak:

James Harden plays through shoulder injury against Bucks

James Harden was in danger of missing his first game as a Clipper on Sunday. The former MVP was listed as questionable to play against the Bucks due to a left shoulder strain. However, he played through the injury for the second consecutive game to extend his games-played streak to 58.

The 15-year veteran struggled with his shot, finishing with just 13 points on 31.3% shooting. However, he still recorded five rebounds and a game-high-tying 11 assists.

After remaining competitive against a top-tier Milwaukee team (42-23), the shorthanded Clippers, who were without superstars Kawhi Leonard (groin) and Paul George (knee), fell 124-117. The Bucks were led by a combined 69 points from superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Nonetheless, the Clippers (41-22) remain comfortably in fourth place in the competitive Western Conference. Harden and Co. will look to regroup when they host the third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (44-21) on Tuesday.

